David Bakhtiari blasts Jimmy Kimmel after Aaron Rodgers ‘tin foil hat’ jab

“All this UFO talk has the tin foil hatters going wild, including wack-Packer Aaron Rodgers who offered this hot take on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,'” Kimmel said earlier this week.
Kimmel played the clip from February in which Rodgers said, “I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world …
“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers asked.
“There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”
Kimmel then quipped, “It might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron.”
