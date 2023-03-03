Open in App
New York Post

David Bakhtiari blasts Jimmy Kimmel after Aaron Rodgers ‘tin foil hat’ jab

By Ryan Glasspiegel,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E22lb_0l6nVjWu00

David Bakhtiari protects Aaron Rodgers’ blind side – and also has his back against late-night talk show hosts.

This week, Jimmy Kimmel went after Aaron Rodgers over his UFO/Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theory , in which the quarterback was maybe-serious-maybe-joking-maybe-a-little-bit-of-both about the former being a distraction to keep people’s minds diverted away from the impending release of the latter’s client list .

“All this UFO talk has the tin foil hatters going wild, including wack-Packer Aaron Rodgers who offered this hot take on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,'” Kimmel said earlier this week.

Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…. https://t.co/jWkL8LfOMT

— David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 3, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjG50_0l6nVjWu00
David Bakhtiari skewered Jimmy Kimmel for ripping Aaron Rodgers.
Getty Images

Kimmel played the clip from February in which Rodgers said, “I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world …

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers asked.

“There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7eTC_0l6nVjWu00
Jimmy Kimmel joked that Aaron Rodgers should revisit concussion protocol over his UFO / Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy theory.
Getty Images for Easterseals

Kimmel then quipped, “It might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron.”

Bakhtiari, the multi-time All-Pro left tackle for the Packers , threw a haymaker back at Kimmel.

“Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…,” Bakhtiari tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXoJU_0l6nVjWu00
Aaron Rodgers suggested on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ that UFOs could be a cover-up for the impending release of the Jeffrey Epstein client list.
Getty Images

Kimmel has put Rodgers in his crosshairs before.

In 2021, the late-night host called Rodgers a “Karen” over the COVID-19 vaccine saga.

“Honestly, the only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you’re in close contact with other people is letting them think you’re vaccinated when you’re not,” Kimmel said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yatQV_0l6nVjWu00
Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari in 2017.
Getty Images

“It’s basically the Covid equivalent of ‘the condom fell off.’

“Aaron is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter.”

Rodgers, who is currently in limbo as to where or even whether he will play football next season , is unlikely to lose sleep over being the target of Kimmel’s jokes.

