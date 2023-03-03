Britney Spears quietly sells California home for a roughly $1.7M loss

Britney Spears has sold her 2008-built home in Calabasas, California, The Post has confirmed — though the $10.1 million off-market deal came at a loss for the “Stronger” singer.

Spears, who had long been famous for her pop-music hits, spent a total of 13 years in relative silence during her publicly criticized conservatorship. But, in recent years, the now-41-year-old reemerged amid the “Free Britney” movement — and in late 2021, saw her conservatorship terminated .

More quiet, however, was the activity on this six-bedroom mansion. Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, purchased the spread for $11.8 million in mid-2022, according to TMZ. Soon after, they listed it off-market for $12 million.

Broken down, this means the March 1 sale came at a roughly $1.7 million loss for the couple, and some $1.9 million below what they aimed to fetch.

The new owner is reportedly a personal injury attorney from Texas. The sale comes at a time of declining home prices, according to the most recent data , as mortgage rates increased once more in an effort to combat languishing inflation.

The Calabasas crib stands on a 1.6-acre lot. The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Perks inside include a movie theater. The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

An outdoor seating area. The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

The home, which Spears and Asghari purchased around the time they wed, stands near the home of her ex-husband Kevin Federline and the two sons they share.

Spears reportedly found this Calabasas home too exposed for her liking and now lives at her other home in Thousand Oaks, a city located about 14 minutes down highway 101.

Bryce Pennel, of Compass, was the listing agent for the Calabasas property.

The home’s features include 11,649 square feet of living space on a 1.6-acre lot. It has a 10-seat movie theater, a wine cellar, a wood-paneled office, a master bedroom with a fireplace and — outside — a 55-foot pool with a built-in waterslide.

Elsewhere on the grounds, there’s a one-bedroom guest house with its own kitchen.