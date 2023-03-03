Open in App
Malibu, CA
Page Six

Kim Kardashian spotted filming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden

By Tamantha Ryan,

5 days ago

Kim Kardashian is ready to sing her heart out — again.

The “Kardashians” star, 42, was spotted alongside James Corden on Thursday filming a new segment for “Carpool Karaoke” in Malibu, Calif.

In pics obtained by Page Six, the Skims founder could be seen giggling as she and Corden stopped into a local gas station to try on some bucket hats and sunglasses.

The “Late Late” talk show host, 44, then proceeded to be her bodyguard as they left the store and got into their gray-colored Rolls Royce.

Kardashian showed off her killer curves in a grey tank top and faded high-waisted distressed jeans. She paired the look with matching stiletto heels and wore her black tresses in a long braided ponytail.

The reality star and talk show host were spotted inside a gas station.
LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID
Kardashian tried on hats and sunglasses.
LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

Corden, for his part, kept it a little more casual, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of white Gucci sneakers.

While Kardashian has excelled in several parts of her career including reality TV and fashion, the mom of four is no stranger to belting out some notes.

The Skims founder hysterically laughed as Corden pretended to be her bodyguard.
LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID
The “Kardashians” star wore a gray tank top and faded black jeans for the outing.
LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

In 2011, the Skkn founder released her single “ Jam (Turn It Up),” which featured background vocals from singer-songwriter and record producer The-Dream.

After its release, Kardashian’s vocals were heavily criticized by several outlets, including the New York Daily News , which called her “the worst singer in the reality TV universe” at the time.

She also wore her hair in a long braided ponytail.
LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID
Corden and Kardashian got into their Rolls Royce and left.
LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID
For more Page Six reality TV updates …

Though creating the single was a memorable experience for Kardashian, she said that it was one of her biggest regrets.

“It’s definitely a memory, and it was a fun experience. We gave the proceeds to a cancer organization,” the reality star told Andy Cohen during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in 2014.

“But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do … I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice.”

There’s no word on when Kardashian’s episode of “Carpool Karaoke” will air.

