Hoda Kotb makes brief pre-taped appearance on ‘Today’ amid ‘family health matter’

Amid her two-week absence due to a “family health matter,” Hoda Kotb made a brief appearance on Friday’s episode of the “Today” show in a pre-taped interview.

Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly — who have all been filling in for Kotb, 58 — introduced a clip of her “recently” filmed interview with Chloe Lattanzi and John Easterling, daughter and husband of the late Olivia Newton-John.

In the interview, which first aired on Kotb’s final live broadcast on Feb. 17, the broadcaster discussed the actress’s “beautiful legacy” with Lattanzi and Easterling.

“My mom is a pioneer, a rebel in a good way. A healer,” Lattanzi, 37, said during the emotional interview, discussing Newton-John’s sudden death on Aug. 8, 2022.

Hoda Kotb briefly appeared in a pre-taped interview on Friday’s episode of the “Today” show amid her two-week absence handling a “family health matter.” Today

Both Chloe Lattanzi and John Easterling grew emotional during their interview with Kotb. Today

Jones – who’s been one of the anchors filling in for Kotb over the last two weeks – shared the clip on Friday’s broadcast. Today

The interview marked the first time that Kotb has physically been on TV screens since Feb. 20 — during a pre-taped show for “Today with Hoda & Jenna.”

Amid growing concern from fans over Kotb’s two-week absence, fellow “Today” show anchors revealed that she had been gone due to a “family health matter.”

“We know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda is OK, [but] she’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with,” Melvin said on Wednesday’s live broadcast.

The “Today” show announced that Kotb has been gone because of a “family health matter.” todayshow/Twitter

Melvin teased that Kotb will be “back here at the desk very, very soon.”

“We love you both,” Roker concluded as he blew a kiss at the camera, referring to Kotb and co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who has had her own health problems lately.

Kotb’s “Today with Hoda & Jenna” co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, also addressed her friend’s leave.

Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist shared similar sentiments on Wednesday’s episode of “Today with Hoda & Jenna.” Today

“Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda, and we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is OK,” Bush Hager told viewers Wednesday. “She just has a family health matter she is dealing with.”

Bush Hager, 41, and Geist, 47 — who has been filling in for Kotb along with Jones — both added that they “love” and “adore” Kotb and can’t wait for her return “very, very soon.”

The mom of two has not gone into further detail over the mysterious “family health matter.” Hoda Kotb/Instagram

In the midst of Kotb’s absence, Guthrie also fled the show mid-broadcast after discovering she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Guthrie — who has given up Instagram for Lent — has not shared when she’ll be returning to the NBC morning show.

Kotb has also not addressed her absence or when she’ll be back at the anchor desk.