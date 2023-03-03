Open in App
Wichita, KS
KSN News

Armed robber holds up liquor store on E. Central

By Wil Day,

5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers hope you can help catch the person who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint back on January 19.

Police responded around 9 p.m. after the clerk reported the robbery in the 2100 block of E. Central. Store surveillance video shows the person entering the store, pointing what appears to be a black handgun at the clerk, and allegedly demanding money.

The clerk complied, and the suspect left with cash. He is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and 100-120 pounds.

He was wearing a dark gray puffy jacket with fur on the hood, gloves, and a mask. If you can identify him or have information in connection to the case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or visit the website at Stopcrime316.com .

