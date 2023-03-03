Open in App
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sounds off on load management in the NBA

By Victor Barbosa,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XiMM_0l6nRTV000
Kareem Abudl-Jabbar Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Famer and six-time MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined the likes of fellow NBA legend Charles Barkley in recently criticizing the league's much-discussed load management problem.

Per ClutchPoints, the 75-year-old said that players in the league today "don't know how well they're treated" and added that if he'd flown in charter jets during his career, he could've played "a couple more years."

LeBron James recently passed Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list, but the former UCLA icon still holds the record for most regular season MVPs (six) and is tied with James for the most All-Star berths (19).

Earlier this week, Barkley -- whose first five NBA seasons were Abdul-Jabbar's final five from 1984 to 1989 -- talked with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "First Take" about load management. Barkley said that while he "loves" commissioner Adam Silver, he believes he's gone "overboard trying to take care of the players."

Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards spoke out on the issue, giving similar criticism to the problem that the late Kobe Bryant did in 2019. Edwards has played in all 64 of Minnesota's contests this season.

In an effort to potentially alleviate concerns, it was reported in February that the NBA and NBPA were considering a rule change that would focus on reducing load management by making regular season awards dependent on a player's number of games played. Talks are reportedly ongoing as two sides continue their collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations with a March 31 opt-out deadline for the agreement.

Read this on the web
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Memphis Grizzlies Make Massive Announcement About Ja Morant
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Report: Teammate had warning for Ja Morant prior to controversial video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Ja Morant will step away from team to 'get help'
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Tee Morant's Parenting: "You're His Daddy, You Are Not His Boy."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Boosie Responds To Skip Bayless Questioning If Ja Morant Is A Gang Member
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Molly Qerim rolls her eyes as Stephen A Smith refuses to ‘apologize’ live on First Take
Miami, FL15 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Take On Ja Morant Gun Incident: "You're Not A Rapper, You're An NBA Player."
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Skip Bayless' Shocking Remarks About Ja Morant Are Going Viral
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan Was The Best Player In The NBA For 5 Years But Didn't Win The MVP Award Because The Chicago Bulls Weren't Good
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Video: Russell Westbrook Kicked Two Fans Out Of The Arena In Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
“Clear-cut, not even close” - Andre Iguodala crowns Gilbert Arenas the best player from University of Arizona
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
"The media blew things up" - Toni Kukoc breaks down the truth about his relationship with Scottie Pippen
Chicago, IL2 days ago
John Wooden bailed Bill Walton out of jail when he was studying at UCLA: "Protesting is not the right way"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Neighbor shares alarming allegations about incident near Joe Mixon’s house
Anderson Township, OH1 day ago
Ja Morant Gets Roasted On The Today Show
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Wizards Acquire Former MVP
Washington, DC2 days ago
Cowboys Showing Big Interest In Defensive Playmaker In NFL Draft
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Chris Beard reportedly close to landing new head-coaching job
Oxford, MS22 hours ago
Questions about Jimmy Butler's 'personality' led to Sixers breakup
Miami, FL7 days ago
Former Steelers CB1 Joe Haden Makes Revealing Remarks On Why He Didn't Play In 2022
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Browns' Deshaun Watson decision looks bad in light of Lamar Jackson developments
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Ravens OC's surprising admission doesn't bode well for Lamar Jackson's possible return
Baltimore, MD15 days ago
Ravens have 'best offer' to Lamar Jackson laid out ahead of franchise tag deadline
Baltimore, MD5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy