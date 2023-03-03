Photos: Strong winds, storms in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Strong winds and scattered storms are moving across East Tennessee. The weather is expected to last through the evening hours, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team .

WATE is gathering photos from across the region showing the effects of the stormy weather, along with the damage it has caused. You can find live updates on the weather here.

Trampoline blown over (Photo via Christina Hibbard)

Winds snapped trees in half (Photo via Alicia Rutherford)

A traffic signal knock to the ground around 3:15 by Trader Joe’s on Kingston Pike (Photo via Phillip Padilla)

Tree torn in half oon Pleasant Trace Circle in Knox County (WATE)

Tree down in a Knoxville backyard

Wind torn down half of one a Bradford Pear tree. (Photo via James Herrington)

Terry Welborn and son, Chance, were out helping neighbors after the storm passed near Wye Road on Boling Road in Blount County

Trees down on Nebraska Avenue causing outages for many on the West End. (Oak Ridge)

Tree knocked over in West Knoxville (WATE)

Tree down on I-40 going west over the Plateau

Tree blown down in Maryville near Heritage High (Photo via Ashley Cornwell)

Transformer by the Chickfila in Wes Hills struck by lighting. (Photo via Matt Yankie)

Rain coming down in West Hills (Photo via Matt Yankie)

View on Kingston Pike near Scenic Drive (Photo via Amy Jo Hollifield)

Tree knocked over in West Knoxville (WATE)

A semi in a ditch on I-40 eastbound lanes on the Cumberland Plateau

Tree down in Oak Ridge (Photo via City of Oak Ridge)

Trees knocked down by wind is Knoxville (Photo via KUB)

Wind related damage in Knoxville (Photo via KUB)



Clouds began gathering over the sky and strong winds moved into the area around 11 a.m. with a tornado watch being issued for much of East Tennessee at 11:38 a.m.

Flag waving outside WATE (WATE)

WATE’s Weather Camera showing clouds over Anakeesta.

WATE’s Weather Camera showing flag blowing in the wind.

WATE’s Weather Camera showing clouds gathering over downtown Knxoville

Dark clouds gather over Roane County (WATE)

Dark clouds gather over Roane County as winds blow the trees. (WATE)

A Sign blowing in the wind in West Knoxville (WATE)

