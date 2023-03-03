Photos: Strong winds, storms in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Strong winds and scattered storms are moving across East Tennessee. The weather is expected to last through the evening hours, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team .
WATE is gathering photos from across the region showing the effects of the stormy weather, along with the damage it has caused. You can find live updates on the weather here.
The WATE 6 Storm Team and the WATE Digital Team will have the latest on the weather on air and online. Find updates here. LIVE UPDATES: Power outages across East Tennessee
Clouds began gathering over the sky and strong winds moved into the area around 11 a.m. with a tornado watch being issued for much of East Tennessee at 11:38 a.m.
If you would like to submit pictures, you can email them to newsrooms@wate.com . If chosen, you will receive a form in your email inbox to fill out, allowing WATE to use your photos on-air and online. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0