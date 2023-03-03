Open in App
Tennessee State
WATE

Photos: Strong winds, storms in East Tennessee

By Hannah Moore,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SV4if_0l6nPKjH00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Strong winds and scattered storms are moving across East Tennessee. The weather is expected to last through the evening hours, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team .

WATE is gathering photos from across the region showing the effects of the stormy weather, along with the damage it has caused. You can find live updates on the weather here.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFSil_0l6nPKjH00
    Trampoline blown over (Photo via Christina Hibbard)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmQB6_0l6nPKjH00
    Winds snapped trees in half (Photo via Alicia Rutherford)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvIT7_0l6nPKjH00
    A traffic signal knock to the ground around 3:15 by Trader Joe’s on Kingston Pike (Photo via Phillip Padilla)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpIXo_0l6nPKjH00
    Tree torn in half oon Pleasant Trace Circle in Knox County (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWj4P_0l6nPKjH00
    Tree down in a Knoxville backyard
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25AADm_0l6nPKjH00
    Wind torn down half of one a Bradford Pear tree. (Photo via James Herrington)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nie81_0l6nPKjH00
    Terry Welborn and son, Chance, were out helping neighbors after the storm passed near Wye Road on Boling Road in Blount County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jMKbE_0l6nPKjH00
    Terry Welborn and son, Chance, were out helping neighbors after the storm passed near Wye Road on Boling Road in Blount County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hPqx_0l6nPKjH00
    Terry Welborn and son, Chance, were out helping neighbors after the storm passed near Wye Road on Boling Road in Blount County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsrHz_0l6nPKjH00
    Terry Welborn and son, Chance, were out helping neighbors after the storm passed near Wye Road on Boling Road in Blount County
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJ20z_0l6nPKjH00
    Trees down on Nebraska Avenue causing outages for many on the West End. (Oak Ridge)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26c3nJ_0l6nPKjH00
    Tree knocked over in West Knoxville (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCuJQ_0l6nPKjH00
    Tree down on I-40 going west over the Plateau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Arr1E_0l6nPKjH00
    Trees down on Nebraska Avenue causing outages for many on the West End. (Oak Ridge)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzDP8_0l6nPKjH00
    Trees down on Nebraska Avenue causing outages for many on the West End. (Oak Ridge)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19KFCz_0l6nPKjH00
    Tree blown down in Maryville near Heritage High (Photo via Ashley Cornwell)
  • Transformer by the Chickfila in Wes Hills struck by lighting. (Photo via Matt Yankie)
  • Rain coming down in West Hills (Photo via Matt Yankie)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZPioU_0l6nPKjH00
    View on Kingston Pike near Scenic Drive (Photo via Amy Jo Hollifield)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTgBx_0l6nPKjH00
    Rain coming down and wind is blowing ion West Knoxville (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgkVC_0l6nPKjH00
    Tree knocked over in West Knoxville (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp3q5_0l6nPKjH00
    Rain coming down and wind is blowing ion West Knoxville (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoriB_0l6nPKjH00
    A semi in a ditch on I-40 eastbound lanes on the Cumberland Plateau
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXBWE_0l6nPKjH00
    Tree down in Oak Ridge (Photo via City of Oak Ridge)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhLdn_0l6nPKjH00
    Tree down in Oak Ridge (Photo via City of Oak Ridge)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bvt1c_0l6nPKjH00
    Tree down in Oak Ridge (Photo via City of Oak Ridge)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmCGN_0l6nPKjH00
    Trees knocked down by wind is Knoxville (Photo via KUB)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jg5c_0l6nPKjH00
    Wind related damage in Knoxville (Photo via KUB)

The WATE 6 Storm Team and the WATE Digital Team will have the latest on the weather on air and online. Find updates here.

LIVE UPDATES: Power outages across East Tennessee

Clouds began gathering over the sky and strong winds moved into the area around 11 a.m. with a tornado watch being issued for much of East Tennessee at 11:38 a.m.

  • Flag waving outside WATE (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W9bgS_0l6nPKjH00
    WATE’s Weather Camera showing clouds over Anakeesta.
  • WATE’s Weather Camera showing flag blowing in the wind.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcsoQ_0l6nPKjH00
    WATE’s Weather Camera showing clouds gathering over downtown Knxoville
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asJqX_0l6nPKjH00
    Dark clouds gather over Roane County (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXB5q_0l6nPKjH00
    Dark clouds gather over Roane County as winds blow the trees. (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FL6hO_0l6nPKjH00
    A Sign blowing in the wind in West Knoxville (WATE)
  • Wind related damage in Knoxville (Photo via KUB)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31auQ4_0l6nPKjH00
    Rain coming down and wind is blowing ion West Knoxville (WATE)

If you would like to submit pictures, you can email them to newsrooms@wate.com . If chosen, you will receive a form in your email inbox to fill out, allowing WATE to use your photos on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

