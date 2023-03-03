Open in App
Austin, TX
KXAN

City of Austin announces pay package for police department

By Abigail Jones,

5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin announced details of its pay plan for the Austin Police Department.

The plan details how the city will pay, provide benefits to, and implement a retention strategy for APD. It comes after the city council unanimously passed an ordinance last month that directed Interim City Manager Jesús Garza to develop such a plan.

Previous coverage: Council votes to extend Austin police salaries even if contract ends

The plan includes the following:

  • 4% increase in pay for all officers under the rank of assistant chief, effective April 1
  • Up to a $15,000 incentive for new cadets
  • Retention incentives, including a pay increase for officers nearing retirement, which the city said may “help alleviate the current concern for officers considering retirement

Additional provisions within the plan include continuation of longevity pay, field training officer pay, mental health certification pay, bilingual pay, shift differential pay and assistant chief pay, among others.

“This plan demonstrates the commitment this City has to keeping its word and supporting our officers,” Joseph Chacon, Chief of the Austin Police Department, said.

The ordinance was originally introduced by Council Member Ryan Alter (District 5), which was approved as a substitute offered by Mayor Watson. Those joining as co-sponsors were Council Member Alison Alter (District 10), Council Member José Velásquez (District 3), Council Member José “Chito” Vela (District 4) and Council Member Leslie Pool (District 7).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

