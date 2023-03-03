Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 safeties to watch for Chiefs at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

By Charles Goldman,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGlJH_0l6nOg3u00

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continues with the latest group of prospects hitting the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for on-field drills and workouts. You can watch the cornerbacks, safeties and special teamers workout from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Kansas City Chiefs added a number of young contributors to the team via the draft just a season ago. Several of those players posted impressive performances at the combine. The team will look to follow up its standout 2022 draft class by adding even more instant-impact players in 2023.

Keep an eye on the following three safeties working out on Friday. A head-turning performance could put any number of the players squarely on the radar for Brett Veach and company.

Georgia S Christopher Smith II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atFby_0l6nOg3u00
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, Smith is expected to turn some heads at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. A tone-setting tackler for the UGA defense, Smith can play in the box or in single-high coverage. No matter, he’ll come crashing downhill against opponents all the same. His coverage ability is impressive as he only allowed 18 receptions on 31 targets this past season, showcasing the physicality to match up against receivers and tight ends in man coverage. A good performance during the workouts and drills on Friday could see his draft stock on the rise.

Iowa S Kaevon Merriweather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106LJm_0l6nOg3u00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not sure there is a safety in this class that covers more ground quicker than Iowa’s Kaevon Merriweather. As a senior for the Hawkeyes, Merriweather was an absolute ballhawk, notching three interceptions and six passes defended, all while allowing the lowest passer rating among safeties in college football. He has experience playing quarters, 2-man and Cover 3 defensive schemes. He can also play the robber role in the middle of the field. The instincts and play-making ability should certainly translate to a good performance on Friday.

Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nag6T_0l6nOg3u00
Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Big 12 leader in interceptions (6) this season, Taylor is a highly underrated prospect heading into the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 208 pounds, Taylor was the anchor of the secondary for Oklahoma State in 2022. This comes after working his way up through the ranks as primarily a special teams player, with over 400 special teams snaps throughout his college career. This is exactly the type of player that you want roaming in the box and playing on the back end. A standout performance on Friday should open some eyes to his ability and potential impact at the NFL level.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO2 days ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Panthers release 3 players on Wednesday
Charlotte, NC16 hours ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steven Adams reportedly called Ja Morant out in a team meeting before he posted his gun video
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Armando Bacot leaves UNC’s ACC Tournament game against Boston College
Chapel Hill, NC16 hours ago
Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin
Madison, WI1 day ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC2 days ago
Orlando Brown tabbed as a free agent Titans must sign
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Maryland defensive lineman will enter transfer portal, could be big USC target
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Seahawks players and legends cry foul over Lamar Jackson situation
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Jim Boeheim’s career getting ended by a team he said was 'bought' was too perfect
Syracuse, NY2 hours ago
CBS Sports suggests Titans-Dolphins trade for Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
There is no quarterback controversy at Texas
Austin, TX2 days ago
Current, former Ravens players react to franchise tag designation for QB Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD12 hours ago
PFF ranks Kam Curl as a top 5 safety in 2022
Washington, DC4 hours ago
Jose Altuve hit the weirdest single against the Astros in a World Baseball Classic tune-up
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Texans OC Bobby Slowik wants rookie QBs to thrive in new offense
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Taylor Lewan appears to be eyeing Chiefs as potential destination
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
CBS Sports has interesting trade proposal involving Kirk Cousins
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy