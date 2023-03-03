Wanted Louisiana fugitive arrested by U.S. Marshals, authorities confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On March 2, 2023, officials of the United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force observed 26-year-old Joe C. Lowery III exiting a residence on Erin Street in Monroe, La. As Lowery entered a maroon SUV, authorities made contact with Lowery and placed him under arrest. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office adds two men to most wanted list
According to authorities, Lowery was a fugitive who was wanted by the Monroe Police Department for Accessory after the Fact of First-Degree Murder and Accessory after the Fact of Escape. Lowery was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0