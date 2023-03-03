Open in App
Monroe, LA
KLFY News 10

Wanted Louisiana fugitive arrested by U.S. Marshals, authorities confirm

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

5 days ago

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On March 2, 2023, officials of the United States Marshall Service Violent Offender Task Force observed 26-year-old Joe C. Lowery III exiting a residence on Erin Street in Monroe, La. As Lowery entered a maroon SUV, authorities made contact with Lowery and placed him under arrest.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office adds two men to most wanted list

According to authorities, Lowery was a fugitive who was wanted by the Monroe Police Department for Accessory after the Fact of First-Degree Murder and Accessory after the Fact of Escape. Lowery was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

