3 arrested after reported stolen gun, promethazine found

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A Longview man and two minors were arrested Thursday night in Harrison County after officials said they found a reported stolen gun out of the Marshall Police Department, two full pint bottles of promethazine and marijuana.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Kyle’s Quik Stop about three men seen acting in a suspicious manner. Deputies spoke with the three, and officials said they found probable cause to detain them.

Photo courtesy of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Tr’Kelvin Clay, 18 of Longview, and two minors were arrested after a pat down found the reported stolen gun, promethazine and marijuana, according to officials.

Clay was booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and his bond was set at a combined $11,000. The minors were taken to a juvenile detention facility where they were booked for possession of a controlled substance between four and 400 grams.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.