Journal Inquirer

Hearing on Showcase Cinema sale set for Tuesday

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Z62V_0l6nN4lS00
The town-owned cinema complex on Silver Lane in East Hartford. Katherine Eastman / Journal Inquirer

EAST HARTFORD — The town will hold a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the sale of the town-owned former Showcase Cinema site for development of an apartment complex.

The hearing concerns the sale of six parcels to Jasko Zelman 1 LLC, a partnership between New Britain-based Jasko Development and West Hartford-based Zelman Real Estate, for a token amount of $1.

The developer plans to build an “amenity-rich” apartment complex of at least 300 units, titled Concourse Park. If the sale is approved, town officials expect construction to begin later this year.

