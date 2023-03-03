Hearing on Showcase Cinema sale set for Tuesday

The town-owned cinema complex on Silver Lane in East Hartford. Katherine Eastman / Journal Inquirer

EAST HARTFORD — The town will hold a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the sale of the town-owned former Showcase Cinema site for development of an apartment complex.

The hearing concerns the sale of six parcels to Jasko Zelman 1 LLC, a partnership between New Britain-based Jasko Development and West Hartford-based Zelman Real Estate, for a token amount of $1.

The developer plans to build an “amenity-rich” apartment complex of at least 300 units, titled Concourse Park. If the sale is approved, town officials expect construction to begin later this year.