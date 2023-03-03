Does WA have quality public restrooms? The reputation is s-potty. New study shows ranking

For many people, it’s the place where the day begins and ends.

As much as we may not want to think about it, the cleanliness and accessibility of restrooms is vital to daily life. This is arguably more important for public restrooms – toilets need to be scrubbed, hand soap and paper towels have to be stocked and emptied, and other fixtures like lights, stall doors and sinks must be maintained.

If any one of these things is out of order, it can at best be an inconvenience to our day – or at worst leave us dry-heaving.

Washington’s public restrooms are apparently not quite up to standard, according to a new ranking from Lavatory Lab , a website that writes how-to articles and reviews about bathroom products like shower heads and filters. The site asked 3,000 respondents across the country to rate the quality of their public restrooms on a scale from 1 to 10. Washington’s public restrooms proved to be on the less-than-ideal side, ranking 15th overall and averaging a score of 4.8.

“Public restrooms still serve a critical role in our society,” Mark Williams, an editor with Lavatory Lab, states in the study’s news release. “Whether we like it or not, they’re a necessary part of our lives and we need them to be clean, safe, and accessible.”

Created by Lavatory-Lab • Viewlarger version

Overall, American citizens rated their restrooms at an average score of 5.2, which puts the Evergreen State’s rating slightly below the rest of the nation. Northeastern states Vermont and Maine got the highest scores, each receiving a “B” average with 8/10. North Dakota wasn’t far behind, with a score of 7. But Wyoming’s toilet reputation is down the drain, at an average score of 3.5. New Hampshire came close to last, but the Granite State has a marginally better score at 3.8.

WA restroom problems

The survey found that bathrooms both nationwide and in Washington state have a similar pattern of issues. It comes down to cleanliness, privacy and accessibility:

Cleanliness : Public restrooms aren’t maintained frequently by staff. Toilets are dirty, trash bins overflow and there can be unpleasant odors.

Privacy : Stall doors may not be close enough to the ground. So even if there are barriers between you and the next person over, the gaps underneath stalls can impact our perception of privacy.

Mirrors by the sink also play a role in how much privacy we feel we’re afforded. Depending on the restroom’s layout and foot traffic, you may be dancing around others’ gazes to avoid eye contact.

Accessibility : There are a couple of facets to consider when we think about what constitutes an “accessible” bathroom. First of all, do the toilets and other utilities actually work? Do stall spaces accommodate people in wheelchairs like offering grab bars (per standards mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act )? Do public spaces offer gender-neutral restrooms? Some restrooms may not have changing stations for children.

We can also imagine lack of supplies as an issue of accessibility. If stalls have no toilet paper, how else can one expect to get business done?

A separate study from 2020 found that of these three three main categories, people were most concerned about public bathrooms being clean. Ease of use was people’s least concern. Researchers also found that perceptions on public restrooms varied by gender. Female respondents showed more concern for these three categories than their male counterparts.