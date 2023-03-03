Opinion: How do readers rate U.S. policy regarding the war in Ukraine?

U.S. is taking correct and careful approach

I am the granddaughter of Ukrainian immigrants. My grandparents fled for their lives to New York City at the turn of the century. Had they stayed in a city near Odesa, they could have been killed by the Russians because they were Jewish. Russian aggression against Ukrainians is nothing new. What is new today is that religion is no longer necessarily a factor in Russia’s killing of innocent men, women and children.

My grandparents’ experiences were so horrifying that they never spoke of Russia after coming to America and never spoke Russian at home. They did bring their traditional food with them, however. They were fortunate to be able to come to America then.

Today, the United States policy towards Ukraine is good. We need to be careful not to provide military support that could be construed as us actively engaging in the war. If Ukraine were to fail and Russia took over the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop. He has already taken actions to potentially invade Moldova. Belarus is a satellite already of Russia. After Moldova, Putin would set his sights on Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. Poland also may be vulnerable.

Putin’s end game is to re-create the USSR. The United States and its allies are in a fight to prevent this from occurring and to prevent another world war. The United States needs to continue its fight. Russia has always been a bully and oppressor, and under Putin, it has only escalated.

Sara Isgur, Mission Valley

Let’s help Ukraine to win, not just not lose

The U.S. and its allies claim to be all-in, committed to ensuring Ukraine’s eventual victory, but their actions belie their rhetoric. In actuality, Ukraine is receiving the support it needs to not lose — but not the kind of support it needs to win.

Had Ukraine received the kind of support it needs to win, the war would already be over. Ukraine is fighting the war that NATO was created to fight. The only real adversary NATO has is Russia. Ukraine has basically obliterated 40 percent of Russian land forces there. NATO could give Ukraine every rocket, shell, mortar and bullet and it would still have sufficient air and naval resources to wipe out the rest of the Russian military in Ukraine.

And let’s not forget all the tank ammunition that has yet to be expended. Ukraine does not need F-16 air superiority fighters. What Ukraine needs is dedicated close air support and ground attack aircraft. Let’s give Ukraine the A-10s that the U.S. claims it no longer needs and put an end to the war.

Allen Greenberg, Clairemont

It’s time to admit that the U.S. is now at war

As a bona fide member of the Vietnam generation, I get very nervous when I see our nation’s leaders provide open-ended commitments to foreign powers. We cannot remain silent given the disastrous outcomes of the open-ended commitments to Vietnam and Afghanistan, which ended in catastrophe.

We have our own problems, and they are massive. That said, if the ruling class has decided to support Ukraine no matter the cost, then it is time — past time — that it levels with us, and we put America on a war footing vis-à-vis Russia.

I harken back to George Washington who warned us against entangling foreign alliances. He was so right.

Paul B. Evans, Valley Center

We don’t really have a choice in the matter

Many of my fellow conservatives feel that our involvement in Ukraine’s battle with Russia is a huge mistake. Unlike Germany in 1938, today Russia is too weak to threaten Western Europe, and there are better uses for the billions of dollars we are spending.

What they fail to see is the message others will come to understand. How long before China will seize Taiwan. How many other nations will go to war to take what they want. If today the world looks the other way, war will become the norm.

Many rightly fear nuclear war. But do we want to live in a world in which any nuclear armed power is free to use the force of arms to take whatever it wants by threatening nuclear annihilation if opposed in its aggression?

Difficult and expensive as it is supporting what I think is the corrupt country of Ukraine, do we have a choice?

Peter Burgert, Tierrasanta

Signaling no resolve would be a mistake

The Warsaw Pact dissolved in 1991 and Eastern Europe began joining NATO in 1999. In 2008, Ukraine started flirting with NATO membership, so Russia did feel a growing threat. In 2014, Russia took over Crimea to solidify its position on the Black Sea and got away with it. That year, a non-politician named Donald Trump actually made some statements sympathetic to Russia’s move. A couple years later, Trump was in charge, and his views mattered. His pro-Russian moves and willingness to weaken NATO gave Moscow a signal that it could be more aggressive. After Joe Biden took over in 2021, he took steps to reverse course and strengthen NATO . A year later, Putin significantly upped the ante and invaded Ukraine.

A solid majority in the U.S. has supported Biden’s efforts to rebuild NATO and back Ukraine. The brutality of the Russian invasion has struck a sympathetic chord. However, recent polls of GOP voters show reluctance to stay the course. It is unclear if this represents sympathy for the Russian position, fear of deeper involvement or penny pinching.

Over 12 months, Biden has cautiously expanded U.S. support and kept the allies on board. It’s impossible to measure the cost of the war to the Ukrainian people, but it can be argued that, for the U.S, spending $100 billion vs the $6.5 trillion we spent in Iraq and Afghanistan has been a real bargain.

Biden is also being criticized as too cautious. Hawks are pushing him to send more offensive weapons even as Russia plays with the nuclear option. A new question is China’s role. For example, can Biden warn China against selling lethal weapons to Russia if, at the same time, we start giving them jet fighter bombers?

Russia seems to read U.S. polls. It would be a mistake to signal a lack of resolve this soon. Keeping the arms spigot open at its current level seems a prudent middle road to follow.

Bob Schmidt, La Jolla

Run against Biden to do better than him

In just over a year since Russia’s unprovoked and murderous invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden has demonstrated the diplomatic resolve for which this country has always been known. He has listened and talked with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, consulted with other NATO countries and conferred with the appropriate Cabinet members. Who of us is qualified to say what is too much or not enough? As an observation, the mere fact that his visit to Ukraine two weeks ago was a “total surprise” to nearly everyone indicates how strict, loyal and positive the president’s team was in the planning. No leaks? What a concept. A recent letter writer expressed his opinion that this had been a “photo op” for President Biden. Like Donald Trump in Haiti with the paper towel toss?

There are lots of opinions about his age, but I say couple that with his experience in the Senate and on the world stage, along with his integrity and spiritual support. Is Joe Biden perfect? Of course not. But he loves this country. Finally, the world is reminded of the graciousness, resolve and strength that is American. The applause he received from thousands of Ukrainian and Polish citizens speaks to that. He does not make decisions based on his “brand,” nor for financial gain or playing to an ignorant, traitorous crowd.

I think President Biden is doing a fine job, given the circumstances; consider that we have a disingenuous media and the lackluster support of a Congress that has trouble remembering the truth about anything. Anyone who thinks he or she can do better, run against him in 2024. Good luck with that.

Serena Contreras, Mission Hills

We can’t turn our backs on this nation

You cannot negotiate with a criminal. Vladimir Putin is a criminal. No one should sanction the level of destruction and killing he has done. He must be met with the only “negotiation” he will ever understand: military power. Putin must fully withdraw from Ukrainian territory. If anyone doubts what his real intentions are, let us be reminded of the Russian invasion of Crimea only nine short years ago. Putin is on a mission to replicate the entire ex-Soviet Union, and he will not stop.

We are hearing voices here in America who believe we can somehow ignore an existential threat and not eventually pay the price. “It’s not our war,” we hear. In 1938, Neville Chamberlain thought negotiation with Adolf Hitler was possible and it was only the stalwart backbone of Winston Churchill who finally fought back and changed the course of history. And as England, our oldest and most reliable ally, was pummeled, America shamefully initially held back aid and weapons because “it was not our war.”

I am so saddened by some Americans who are criticizing Biden’s visit to Ukraine when it is an example of exceptional leadership and a needed visual to bolster the resolve of our citizens, our allies and the beleaguered citizens of Ukraine. The one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine was a symbolic moment that Biden could not pass up. That it coincided with an American tragedy (the Ohio train derailment) is an unfortunate coincidence. That it is being used to attack the administration to gain political points is utterly tasteless. America is strong enough to do two necessary things at the same time.

My father fought in World War II. Although it was hardly The War to End All Wars, the successful defense of liberty and democracy in Europe and the Pacific was an important achievement for him, one that for his whole life he held up with pride. His message was never let autocracy crush the natural human spirit and desire for freedom. That principle held for 70 years of relative peace and prosperity in Europe. But now it is crumbling.

We must reassert that principle to the autocracies and totalitarian governments of the world. This war is our war. Ukrainian fighters are proxy to the fight for freedom in the entire free world. Not all wars are equal. Americans used flawed reasoning to justify their participation in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. Neocons argued that we needed to nation-build when the reality was those citizens were not ready and would not fight for their own freedom. But the Ukrainians totally understand what is at stake and are totally ready to sacrifice their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to be a free and independent democracy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the Winston Churchill of our times. Let us not turn our backs on him and his suffering nation.

All democracies and freedom-loving people must send a unified message of resolve to Vladimir Putin: You shall not pass!

Rick Millican, Rolando

We must do more to encourage diplomacy

Ukraine can’t defeat Russia. The country is hoping our help will assist in their fight to remain sovereign. Courage, pride, destruction and burials.

Congress has approved $45 billion be added to the deficit for aid to Ukraine. Face-saving and political pressure. Do nothing, wrong. Do something, criticized for doing it wrong.

China welcomes the Russians. They can help offset the economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on Russia because almost everything U.S. consumers buy is made in China.

No conspiracy. President Joe Biden is not being led. He believes. Our leaders since World War II have felt a need to deter aggression. Biden sounds like George W. Bush before Iraq War II.

It doesn’t work. We just won’t learn. Entering the fray is flag-draped but the flags are dragged to the exit. Don’t mess with the unpredictable. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes, and leaders that face little or no opposition are unthinkably dangerous.

We should be concentrating on efforts to negotiate a ceasefire. We should not be making inflammatory statements. We should reach out to someone of prominence to make overtures to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Sending tanks, issuing price caps or sanctions won’t do it. People talking to people. Diplomacy should be our help. Just don’t ask Rudy Giuliani.

Rich Marcell, University City

World must declare Putin is a terrorist

For one year, the Ukrainian people have suffered unbelievable hardship at the hands of a terrorist. For at least 14 months, the American people have read, listened to and seen countless stories on the world’s reaction.

I am appalled we continue to allow this to go on. And by we, I mean NATO, which could have prevented this. For about two months prior to the Russian invasion we read countless stories saying Russia would invade. We did little. We were told a big reason the invasion would occur is to prevent Ukraine and other nations from joining NATO. All NATO had to do was send about 250,000 troops and the equipment of war to the Ukraine-Russia border and park them there. Russia would not have invaded, the war never would have started — a shot would never have been fired. The world is not going to win this war by throwing money at it. How helpful is pledging arms and ammunition that can’t be delivered until it’s too late?

No, the U.S. is not doing enough. No, NATO is not doing enough. Why hasn’t the world declared Russia and its president Vladimir Putin terrorists? Let’s treat Putin the way we treat other terrorists. The man is probably the biggest threat to the world of all time — he is worse than Adolf Hitler. The man needs to be extinguished.

NATO needs to notify Putin he must withdraw and end this war immediately or the full might of NATO will end the war for him.

We need to remind him, and the Russian people, that NATO has nuclear weapons also.

Real help is ending the war by truly defending remarkable people, not just paying lip service and spending to make others think we did enough.

William E. Feit, Oceanside

Only stop short of starting World War III

Watching the invasion of Ukraine one year ago, I, like so many others, was taken aback by the sheer brutality and unnecessary nature of the totally unprovoked war. Being a child of the 1950s and 1960s, I cannot help draw a parallel with Vietnam. During that period of time, North and South Vietnam were engaged in a civil war. The communist north was trying to impose its will on the democratic south. Initially the French, who were colonial guardians of the area, tried to support the south financially and then militarily. They withdrew in 1954. The United States became the supporting entity. It expanded to a military commitment in excess of $140 billion and 58,000 U.S. lives. The reason? The domino principal. If South Vietnam fell to the communists then the rest of Southeast Asia would fall, like dominoes.

Now the rationale for NATO and U.S. support seems similar. If Ukraine falls, Russian President Vladimir Putin will feel emboldened and potentially try to revive the USSR, illegally annexing countries that used to make up the Soviet Empire — countries like Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belorussia (now Belarus), Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kirgiziya (now Kyrgyzstan), Latvia, Lithuania, Moldavia (now Moldova), Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. And maybe adding a few others like Poland.

Unlike Vietnam, which fell alone (no domino effect), Ukraine does feel like the western firewall of Putin’s folly of resurrecting the Soviet empire. Unlike North Vietnam, Russia possesses one of the largest nuclear arsenals on the planet. So it seems very logical that Putin needs to be stopped in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has carefully orchestrated his involvement both domestically and abroad, unifying NATO and the U.S. people to understand the gravity of the war and the need to stop Putin’s aggression. Billions of dollars in aid have flowed freely from NATO and the U.S. This should not stop. If Ukraine asked for fighter jets, the coalition should give them. Anything short of tactical nuclear weapons should be on its way to the brave souls fighting for their very existence in Ukraine. The only line which should not be crossed? Sending our military or any of NATO’s forces directly into the conflict. We do not need to light the candle that could explode into World War III.

Jack Keane, San Carlos

Allies need to be able to rely on us

Long ago, our country made an agreement to support the newly independent republic of Ukraine in exchange for giving up its nuclear weapons . Now, it isn’t asking for nuclear weapons but aircraft, which our current leadership is refusing to provide. Those leaders want to provide tanks and heavy artillery, which, if you look at our own Marine Corps, are weapons they are discarding because they are no longer suited for the kind of expeditionary warfare that will be conducted in the future.

I’ve not agreed with this administration on much, but I did agree with the president visiting Ukraine. It sent a message to our friends and enemies that you can have no more faithful friend than America, and if you wish our nation or our friends ill, you may find we can be faithful opponents, too.

Some will argue that he should have gone to Ohio first, and that his administration dropped the ball on that, but he had folks in his administration who could have gone in his stead. Pete Buttigeig, Kamala Harris, Admiral John Kirby or any of a few others. And the administration did drop the ball on that. Our government is not a one-man show.

As a combat veteran, I want our allies to know that we can be relied upon. If you want their best, we have to provide ours. We want the opposition to know that we won’t come in, make a mess, tell them “free elections are next Tuesday,” and “figure it out.”

John Hopkins, Chesapeake, Virginia

History has shown we are on the right path

Should the United States do more to support Ukraine against Russia’s war for control? My answer is informed by three moments in history: the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, my experience during the last years of the Cold War, and the policy of appeasement toward Adolf Hitler in the 1930s. I’ll start with the Cold War.

From 1978 to 1982, I lived in Bonn, West Germany — the capital of a nation divided by war and ideology. Two years later, I was back across the pond, stationed in England with the U.S. Air Force. I took in regular briefings about the Soviet threat, participated in quarterly military exercises to counter that threat, and watched fighter jets of the 527th Aggressor Squadron as NATO forces were trained in Soviet-style air combat. Just 10 miles away, a former bomber base was being rebuilt to house ground-launched cruise missiles. I lived for nearly four years with the daily awareness that Soviet missiles were pointed my way — and ours were pointed their way.

I was also joyful witness to the rending of the Iron Curtain, the collapse of the Soviet Union, the end of the Cold War and the reunification of Germany. A piece of the Berlin Wall sits on my desk as a constant reminder of the devastating effects of totalitarianism.

Nearly 30 years later, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea. The international response to that illegal attack was loud — and toothless. Threats, sanctions and multiple non-binding United Nations resolutions of condemnation served only to affirm that Russia’s president could act with impunity. A former KGB officer sorely disturbed by the fall of the Russian empire, Vladimir Putin also learned that he could boldly lie to the international community: Ukraine, he assured the world then, was not a target of future expansion. The world’s response in 2014 taught us — or should have — that sanctions and non-binding resolutions are ineffective weapons against imperialism. Instead, it only brought memories of a similar response toward another expansion-minded leader: the policy of appeasement toward Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

Hitler had used the same logic as Putin to argue for the annexation of the Sudetenland: a significant German population, language and culture; and ethnic discontent in the region that was then a part of Czechoslovakia. With a blind hope that it would satisfy the hungry chancellor — who had already absorbed Austria into the German fold — European leaders at the Munich Conference in 1938 agreed to allow Germany to annex the Sudetenland. The plan backfired, and an emboldened Hitler over the next six years would occupy all or parts of Poland, France and Belgium, and set his sights on both Moscow and Britain.

Vladimir Putin wants to return to the glory days of the Soviet Union. He is willing to kill anyone who stands in his way, even sacrificing hundreds of thousands of his own people. Having lost the Cold War, Putin wants a rematch. He must not be allowed victory in Ukraine. The world must not allow it. Stopping him may take everything the Western world has — including going to war ourselves. I am willing.

Randy Ehle, Sonora

We must stop the killing and destruction

As long as Ukrainian soldiers and civilian men, women and children are being murdered by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces, we are not doing enough. Are we just supposed to sit back and send “stuff” to Ukraine while applying limited sanctions against Russia until Ukrainian infrastructure is totally destroyed per the Russian strategy and all her defenders are just ghosts? No, we must get serious and stop tippy-toeing around international niceties that only encourage Putin to continue his aggression. Unfortunately, we must ignore the rules that prevent effective and timely action and move ahead to stop the aggression. Otherwise, the aggression will soon come to us on home turf.

There could be lots of options, but we must act immediately and continue until Putin’s forces leave Ukraine and NATO or the United Nations agree to back a non-aggression pact accepted by Ukraine and Russia.

Here are a few ideas but I expect there are a lot more and better ideas out there. We should forcefully demand Russia be suspended from the U.N., act to suspend all credentials of Russian diplomats in the U.S. and expel them immediately. I understand the implications of such actions, but people are dying as you read this. How can we wait? All U.S. diplomats should be recalled from Russia and all embassy and Sea should be interdicted by U.S. Navy forces, preferably from outside of the Black Sea, otherwise if necessary.

So why do anything? The criminal activities Putin’s forces are perpetrating on the Ukrainian nation and her people must be stopped for human, moral and legal reasons. How can a civilized person think otherwise? The longer the criminal activity continues, the greater the loss of innocent Ukrainian and also Russian lives is. The sooner we can stop the aggression, the better.

I can understand our administration wants to go slowly and not rock the geopolitical boat, but we were beyond that approach the day Putin attacked, and continuing lack of action costs needless lives and drains resources around the world. Enough with caution. It is time to take charge and get this thing finished.

We must stop the killing and destruction. Along those lines, the U.S. Congress needs to get together to support our efforts and push the current administration to get moving. It is criminal to let petty political maneuvering slow or dilute our support. My fellow true conservatives should take heed. Delay will only further encourage Putin who is the real enemy here.

A final comment. It is time to stop asking the western political establishment for permission to take action. It takes too long. It is time to take the lead, to let the western establishment know what is in progress to rectify the situation and invite their participation. Every day we delay results in death plus greater risk to world order and the rule of law. Completion of the plan should result in the removal of all Russian conventional and unconventional forces from pre-2014 Ukrainian territory, along with a cessation of all conventional and unconventional combat activity. Finally, a mutually agreed verifiable and enforceable NATO or U.N.-backed non-aggression pact fully approved by Ukraine and Russia should be completed and implemented now.

