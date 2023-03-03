Open in App
Goleta, CA
News Channel 3-12

Roofing tar spill reduced northbound Fairview overpass to one lane Friday afternoon

By Drew Ascione,

6 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The northbound Fairview overpass in Goleta was reduced to one one lane following a roofing tar spill, according to the Goleta Sanitary District.

A truck hauling biosolids began leaking onto the road at Fairview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Cleanup crews cleared and shoveled the material for proper disposal from the impacted streets.

Cause remains unknown and is under investigation.

The post Roofing tar spill reduced northbound Fairview overpass to one lane Friday afternoon appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

