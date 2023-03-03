Open in App
Jose Mourinho apparently took out his frustration on some Lazio children

By Seth Vertelney,

6 days ago

José Mourinho has had a rough week.

On Tuesday, Mourinho’s Roma side somehow lost to Cremonese , a team that had managed to not win any of its first 23 Serie A matches this season.

Mourinho was red carded in that game, after which he threatened to take legal action against the fourth official.

In another example of totally normal coach behavior, it has now emerged that two days prior to that Cremonese defeat, Mourinho engaged in some questionable behavior during Roma’s U-14 derby match against Lazio.

Did Mourinho sit and politely cheer on his club’s squad of barely-teens? You probably know the answer to that already.

According to Il Messaggero, Mourinho jeered Lazio’s Alexandru Milou from the stands when he was taking a penalty. Late in the match, he encouraged Roma players to throw themselves to the ground and feign cramps when they were up by a goal.

The coach’s behavior drew a sharp rebuke from Lazio coach Tobia Assumma, who reportedly told him: “That’s not how you coach.”

Roma would go on to win the match 2-1, after which the Giallorossi players showed appreciation for their lesson in the dark arts by posing for pictures with the legendary coach.

