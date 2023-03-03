Open in App
Harrisburg, PA
See more from this location?
philasun.com

Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority seeking public input on community engagement efforts.

By Philadelphia Sun Staff,

6 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson is asking Pennsylvanians to provide input on the stakeholder engagement process for developing two...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Local business owners react to Pennsylvania minimum wage increase proposal
Lancaster, PA1 day ago
Why Pa. unemployed could not fill all vacant jobs
York, PA4 days ago
Several Pa. bills call for legalizing recreational marijuana, though how it's sold is up for debate
Harrisburg, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mental health walk-in center opens in Schuylkill County
Pottsville, PA1 day ago
485,000 Philly residents are seeing their food assistance slashed as extra SNAP benefits expire. Here’s what that means.
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Pennsylvania physician charged for writing fraudulent prescriptions
Murrysville, PA3 days ago
Pennsylvania metal fabricator keeps automation in mind
New Holland, PA3 days ago
Harrisburg woman caught using stolen identity when she applied for new ID card
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
PSP opens registration for Camp Cadet
Erie, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy