Open in App
Winston-salem, NC
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

Upset customer accused of firing gun into Little Caesars in Winston-Salem; police searching for suspect

By Dolan Reynolds,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqtkj_0l6nFlj000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are looking for a suspect who is accused of firing into a Little Caesar’s on Thursday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Little Caesars Pizza at 1401 Silas Creek Parkway.

10-month-old became unresponsive after ingesting parent’s drugs, Davidson County court documents show

Officers learned that no one had been shot.

Officers spoke with the drive-thru employee, a 33-year-old Winston-Salem woman, who said a suspect was upset with his order at the drive-thru window.

The suspect then shot once into the drive-thru window near the employee, police say.

The bullet hit the wall, but no one was injured.

The suspect was last seen leaving the drive-thru in a tan or brown quad-cab Dodge pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Winston-salem, NC newsLocal Winston-salem, NC
Man accused of shooting into Winston-Salem Little Caesars drive-thru turns himself in, police say
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Suspect accused of stealing U-Haul, assaulting in Greensboro taken into custody
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Suspect arrested in connection to Winston-Salem shooting that left man in critical condition, police say
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family of 17-year-old killed in a traffic stop in Greensboro planning to file a lawsuit, attorney says
Greensboro, NC14 hours ago
Man in custody after assaulting Greensboro police officer, police say
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Leona Street shooting suspect turns himself in, police say
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Winston-Salem woman shot on East Sprague Street by visitor in yard outside home, police say
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Man charged after infant found with fentanyl in their system in Rockingham Co., sheriff says
Eden, NC22 hours ago
1 dead, 1 charged in shooting on Eskdale Drive, High Point police say
High Point, NC2 days ago
Woman shot at her home in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Greensboro house fire shuts down White Street
Greensboro, NC19 hours ago
Missing woman found in 'good health', Winston-Salem police say
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Danville Police make arrest in armed robbery investigation
Danville, VA1 day ago
Man accused of murder now in custody, according to High Point police
High Point, NC2 days ago
Man arrested in shooting of 67-year-old woman in her home, police said
Winston-salem, NC2 days ago
Crash involving school bus in Winston-Salem
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
1 person shot in Rural Hall, taken to hospital, deputies say
Rural Hall, NC2 days ago
A 20-year search ends in tragedy, the family of a homeless man found dead in Greensboro wants justice
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Wife, mother of Mexico kidnapping survivor from Winston-Salem 'relieved' when found
Winston-salem, NC19 hours ago
South Carolina man dead after shooting, chase with Forsyth County Deputies, sheriff’s office says
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
Man hit, killed by train in Gibsonville
Gibsonville, NC3 days ago
Person found dead after Kernersville fire crew go to investigate carbon monoxide alarm, discover evidence of fire
Kernersville, NC2 days ago
Woman charged after being shot during break-in
Austinville, VA3 days ago
Terrifying Video: Kids in North Carolina nearly hit at bus stop, alleged driver arrested
Statesville, NC4 days ago
20-year-old man in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting
Winston-salem, NC6 days ago
One of the survivors kidnapped in Mexico is from the Triad
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
A simple oil change became a nightmare for one Greensboro man
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
New details arise about how a gun got into Dudley High
Greensboro, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy