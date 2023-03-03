Upset customer accused of firing gun into Little Caesars in Winston-Salem; police searching for suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are looking for a suspect who is accused of firing into a Little Caesar’s on Thursday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Little Caesars Pizza at 1401 Silas Creek Parkway.

Officers learned that no one had been shot.

Officers spoke with the drive-thru employee, a 33-year-old Winston-Salem woman, who said a suspect was upset with his order at the drive-thru window.

The suspect then shot once into the drive-thru window near the employee, police say.

The bullet hit the wall, but no one was injured.

The suspect was last seen leaving the drive-thru in a tan or brown quad-cab Dodge pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing.

