Maryland Mayor Arrested On 56 Counts Of Child Pornography

Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation as Mayor of the City of College Park, effective immediately on March 2 after he was arrested on Thursday morning on 56 counts of child pornography.

According to a report the Prince George’s County Police Department launched an investigation into the 47-year-old after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February, alerting authorities that a social media account operating out of the area was suspected of both possessing and distributing child pornography. Officials note that they eventually discovered that the account in question belonged to Patrick Wojahn, and they determined that the disturbing content was uploaded online back in January.

In the now former Mayor Wojahn’s resignation letter to ‘shocked and disturbed’ city officials:

“While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction.”

