The Sacramento Bee

Trading sunny skies for rain: Here’s when the next downpour will hit Sacramento region

By Savanna Smith,

6 days ago

Even if Sacramento didn’t see another lick of rain from now through September, the capital city would still end its water year above normal as the deluge of storms continues in the region.

Sunny skies will make way for rain this weekend, as another storm system will move in overnight Friday and last through the early part of next week.

“It’s kind of like the fourth quarter if you will,” said Scott Rowe, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

And this storm system is giving us all it can.

Sacramento region weekend forecast

Another half-inch to an inch of rain is expected in downtown Sacramento, with amounts increasing the further east you go. Folsom is likely to see closer to an inch as the precipitation turns to snow in the foothills. Mountain travel is expected to be “hazardous to impossible.”

California braces for next big snowstorm this weekend. Gov. Newsom declares emergency

Snow will reach the foothills, parts of the northern Sacramento Valley and the Sierra, dumping up to 5 feet at elevations above 3,000.

“As soon as you start to climb in elevation that’s where you run into problems,” Rowe said, who reiterated the dangers of mountain travel this weekend.

You can expect gusty winds in Sacramento and temperatures hovering from low 40s and 50s.

When will the rain stop?

Since Oct. 1, the start of the water year, Sacramento has recorded 20.78 inches of rain, Rowe said. The normal is 19.2 inches in the eater year, which runs from October to September.

The torrent could — emphasis could — be over soon. Sacramento has passed the peak of precipitation season, Rowe said, and is starting its “slow exit.”

When will the rain stop?

“That’s the million-dollar question,” Rowe said.

Storm timeline

Friday: Dry conditions

Saturday and Sunday: Rain starts in the Valley, though some snow is possible around Redding. The winter storm will pick up, dumping 2 to 5 feet of snow across the foothills and mountains. Thunderstorms also are possible.

Monday: Rain in Sacramento and moderate snow in the foothills and mountains.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly over the foothills.

Dry conditions continue today. Another winter storm will bring widespread Valley rain, moderate-heavy mountain/foothill snow and dangerous travel conditions this weekend-early next week. National Weather Service

California drought update

For the first time in roughly three years, most of California has exited drought status.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor update had promising news for the state ahead of the weekend storms.

Here’s what data through Feb. 28 showed:

Last week, more than 99% of the state was at least abnormally dry. Now, it’s at 83%. Less than 50% of the state has at least moderate drought — an improvement over last week’s 84.6% — and just under 25% remains in severe status.

