Open in App
Grand Junction, CO
See more from this location?
KREX

Tina Peters verdict

By Nick Koziara,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeGb6_0l6nCWc200

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — A verdict has been reached in Tina Peters Vs. The People.

Tina Peters was found not guilty of obstruction of a peace officer and guilty of obstruction of government operations.

Tune in to the KREX KFQX afternoon broadcasts to learn more.

Western Slope Now will update this story when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Grand Junction, CO newsLocal Grand Junction, CO
Weekly open mic night in Montrose
Montrose, CO20 hours ago
Floyd Collins at the CMU Theatre
Grand Junction, CO1 day ago
Tonight’s events in Montrose
Montrose, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Remarkable Women: Casey Best
Montrose, CO17 hours ago
Update in MCSO homicide investigation
Grand Junction, CO1 day ago
Colorado State Patrol goes after distracted drivers
Grand Junction, CO16 hours ago
GJ hosting free public speaking workshop
Grand Junction, CO1 day ago
Montrose Regional Airport expansion on track
Montrose, CO1 day ago
Colorado funeral home director to pay restitution for selling body parts
Montrose, CO3 days ago
Progress on the mussel infestation at Highline Lake
Grand Junction, CO17 hours ago
The 12 Best Chinese Restaurants in the Grand Junction Area
Grand Junction, CO1 day ago
Floyd Collins set to kick off CMU theatrical season
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
Restaurants in Western Colorado So Good They Deserve to Be Franchised
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
Marillac Health Clinic CEO Speaks Out After District Votes ‘No’ on Clinic
Grand Junction, CO15 hours ago
Marissa Gallegos Becomes CMU’s First National Champion in Women’s Wrestling
Grand Junction, CO15 hours ago
Pet of the Week
Grand Junction, CO5 days ago
Weekend Shooting Leaves One Person Dead In Grand Junction
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
GJ Airport repairs runway for general Aviators
Grand Junction, CO16 hours ago
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
Grand Junction, CO4 days ago
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
Grand Junction, CO2 days ago
Starting off the workweek with similar conditions
Grand Junction, CO3 days ago
People V Peters: Prosecution & defense rest
Grand Junction, CO6 days ago
Colorado’s First-Ever ‘After School Satan Club’ to Launch at Elementary School
Paonia, CO3 days ago
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
Grand Junction, CO2 days ago
This week turns warmer, then this weekend turns more unsettled
Grand Junction, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy