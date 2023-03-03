Open in App
Western Iowa Today

Girls State Basketball Tournament Scores from Friday, March 3rd

By Bennett Blake,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5B4L_0l6nCD5T00

Class 2A

Semifinals

#1 Dike-New Hartford 61, #4 Sibley-Ocheyedan 56 (Payton Peterson 28 points, 19 rebounds, 10 steals)

#2 Central Lyon 65, #8 Pocahontas Area 44

Class 1A

Semifinals

#1 Bishop Garrigan 73, #4 Remsen St. Mary’s 39 (Audi Crooks 26 points on 10/11 shooting and 10 rebounds)

#2 Newell-Fonda 66, #3 North Linn 48

Class 5A

Championship

#1 Pleasant Valley 59, #2 Johnston 56

Class 3A

Championship

#7 Sioux Center 62, #4 Benton Community 47

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh's Maximum-Security Prison Has A Disturbing History Of Violent Inmate Assaults & Alleged Crooked Cops
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Atlantic Parent-Teacher Conferences Rescheduled for March 15
Atlantic, IA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy