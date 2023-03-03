Girls State Basketball Tournament Scores from Friday, March 3rd

Change location
By Bennett Blake,
Class 2A
Semifinals
#1 Dike-New Hartford 61, #4 Sibley-Ocheyedan 56 (Payton Peterson 28 points, 19 rebounds, 10 steals)
#2 Central Lyon 65, #8 Pocahontas Area 44
Class 1A
#1 Bishop Garrigan 73, #4 Remsen St. Mary’s 39 (Audi Crooks 26 points on 10/11 shooting and 10 rebounds)
#2 Newell-Fonda 66, #3 North Linn 48
Class 5A
Championship
#1 Pleasant Valley 59, #2 Johnston 56
Class 3A
#7 Sioux Center 62, #4 Benton Community 47
