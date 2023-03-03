Open in App
Check your pockets! $100,000 Mass Cash ticket bought last year is about to expire

By Heather Alterisio,

6 days ago

A $100,000 Mass Cash prize remains unclaimed and is set to expire this month, if the owner of the winning ticket does not claim it in time, according to the State Lottery Commission.

The winning ticket was purchased last year at Star Market at 795 Providence Highway in Dedham, the commission noted in a release.

The winning numbers – drawn on March 17, 2022 – are 03-10-11-18-22.

The owner of the winning ticket has until Friday, March 17 to claim the prize.

If the prize expires, it will become part of the net profit that gets redistributed back to all 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts, the commission said.

Prizes up to $100,000 can be claimed at any Lottery claim center. In addition to its headquarters in Dorchester, the Lottery has claim centers in Braintree, Lawrence, New Bedford, West Springfield, and Worcester.

Mass Cash tickets cost $1 to play, and drawings take place every night.

“To play, you must pick five out of 35 numbers or choose Quic Pic, which randomly picks the five numbers for you,” the commission noted. “Tickets that match all five winning numbers selected in the drawing win the game’s top prize.”

