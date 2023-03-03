Open in App
Hockley County, TX
See more from this location?
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Omar Soto-Chavira capital murder trial moves out of Hockley County

By James Clark,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivbBr_0l6n8m6X00

LEVELLAND, Texas — The capital murder trial of Omar Soto-Chavira will be moved to Johnson County on a change of venue, court records revealed. State District Judge Pat Phelan issued the order on January 9, and EverythingLubbock.com discovered it Friday during a routine check of public records.

“Upon the court’s motion to change venue and without objection from the State or the Defendant, the court will change the venue of this case to Johnson County, Texas for the jury trial,” the order said. “All other matters will continue to be heard in Hockley County, Texas.”

A jury trial in Cleburne, Texas was scheduled for September 16, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

Previous coverage: LCSO Sergeant Josh Bartlett killed in SWAT standoff in Levelland

The judge’s order also said, “Hockley County shall reimburse Johnson County for the expenses of trying this case in Johnson County including room and board for the defendant.”

Days before the change of venue, the Levelland & Hockley County News Press reported that Hockley County sought grants to cover the cost of the trial, “which she [District Attorney Angela Overman] has estimated in the past to cost upwards of $2 million.”

Soto-Chavira was indicted for the capital murder of Lubbock County Sheriff’s SWAT team Sergeant Joshua Bartlett. LCSO assisted Levelland Police with a call on July 15, 2021.

Previous coverage: The shooter accused of killing a Lubbock officer; what we know about him

Officials at the time said Soto-Chavira was armed and shooting at officers after they responded to a disturbance call in a Levelland neighborhood. Bartlett lost life; Levelland Police Sergeant Shawn Wilson was shot in the head and later recovered. Two other officers suffered gunshot injuries.

Even after Bartlett was shot, the armed standoff between Soto-Chavira and officers continued. It lasted for a total of 11 hours.

The district attorney said in September 2021 that she intends to seek the death penalty.

Soto-Chavira remained in the Hockley County Jail on Friday on bonds totaling $1 million.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
‘I’ll cut your head off’: Lubbock man indicted, accused of threatening sister with machete
Lubbock, TX22 hours ago
Alonzo gets 20 years in prison for aggravated robbery, shooting death of Lubbock man
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Texas man sentenced to 60 years in for fatally stabbing girlfriend from Dallas
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stabbing in Lubbock leaves one injured Wednesday night, LPD said
Lubbock, TX16 hours ago
Anton couple charged after fatal dog attack is a reminder to pet owners, Hockley County Sheriff’s Office says
Anton, TX1 day ago
Arson charge reveals glass bottle with ignitable liquid used at Lubbock apartment complex
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Texas lawmakers want to make cutting off ankle monitors a crime in response to deadly shooting at Methodist Hospital
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Wednesday morning top stories: Mexico kidnapping survivors back in U.S.
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Man sentenced to 20 years for drug, burglary, credit card fraud charges
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
DPS: East Texas woman dies after falling out of convertible car
Alba, TX21 hours ago
Lubbock husband and wife start organ donation journey at UMC
Lubbock, TX29 minutes ago
City of Fort Worth considers decriminalizing marijuana possession up to 4 ounces
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct follow-up crash investigations Friday
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigating Central Lubbock homicide early Sunday
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
DPS cites wind in fire truck crash Sunday in Lubbock County
Shallowater, TX3 days ago
Alliance Credit Union expands, new location in South Lubbock
Lubbock, TX19 hours ago
3 arrested, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Frisco
Frisco, TX2 days ago
Driver killed in an Arlington crash now identified as a Fort Worth man
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Construction worker killed in north Fort Worth now identified
Fort Worth, TX6 hours ago
Herschel Walker isn't living in Texas and removed tax break on his Dallas-area home, records show
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Slaton Bakery on 100 years: “We couldn’t do it without the help of our employees”
Lubbock, TX5 hours ago
KLBK’s Kidcast: Inez-Mari Yanez is this week’s KidCaster
Abernathy, TX13 hours ago
Man in a Fort Worth hospital says he was slashed by ex's new boyfriend
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Lubbock doctors warn against travel to Mexico for cosmetic surgery after kidnappings
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Lubbock City Council approves land donation for veteran’s cemetery
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Codes Neighborhood Deployment heading to Monterey Park Neighborhood
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Exploring the Haunted Past of Lubbock's Woodrow Manor
Lubbock, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy