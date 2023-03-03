Open in App
East Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Reward offered in fatal mass shooting outside E. Cleveland bar

By Darcie Loreno,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ra2N_0l6n7g3e00

*For previous coverage, watch the video above.

EAST CLEVELAND , Ohio (WJW) — A $5,000 reward is now being offered in a fatal mass shooting that happened during a Shaw High School reunion celebration in East Cleveland last year.

5 family members shot in Ohio murder-suicide: Sheriff

Authorities say the celebration was being held at Just Us Lounge and Deli, 13902 Euclid Ave., in the early morning hours of Sept. 5, 2022, when shots rang out from outside the bar.

Tyre T. Lewis, 30, of Cleveland was killed, and 10 others were shot.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible.

Auditors: Ex-MetroHealth CEO ‘took deliberate steps’ to conceal $1.9M in bonuses

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. They can also click here for more information. Tipsters remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
1 injured after shooting near Maple Hts. High School, police ask for public info
Maple Heights, OH16 hours ago
Cleveland police investigate reports of pellet gun shooting spree in the near west side
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Recent Video of Teens Brawling After-school Questions the Tolerance of Violence of Garfield Heights School Leaders
Garfield Heights, OH16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Streetsboro police release screenshot of sextortion suspect
Streetsboro, OH19 hours ago
Elyria police officer terminated after indictment in alleged incidents while he was with East Cleveland police
Elyria, OH19 hours ago
Akron murder suspects arrested by U.S. Marshal Service
Akron, OH1 day ago
11 East Cleveland police officers indicted on civil rights violations after video captures shocking brutality
East Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Was Cleveland dog kidnapped? Police investigating
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
East Cleveland mayor, city leaders speak after 11 more officers indicted
East Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
11 East Cleveland police officers indicted; videos show them beating suspects
East Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Cuyahoga County grand jury indicts 11 current, former East Cleveland police officers in beatings, harassment of residents
East Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
17-year-old shot in Maple Heights, high school placed on lockdown
Maple Heights, OH18 hours ago
‘If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will’; Double amputee left on train tracks to die by Cleveland carjackers, police say
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Missing 16-year-old Elyria boy last seen March 7
Elyria, OH23 hours ago
Reports of porch package theft on the rise in Cleveland neighborhoods
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Streetsboro police investigate new teen sextortion victims
Streetsboro, OH1 day ago
‘A cancer growing’: 11 more East Cleveland officers indicted
East Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Baby in ICU after East Cleveland police chase: ‘Screaming for someone to check on my daughter’
East Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Graffiti vandal hits Richmond Heights a dozen times since end of summer
Richmond Heights, OH1 day ago
GRAPHIC: 11 East Cleveland police officers indicted for violating civil rights, public corruption
East Cleveland, OH1 day ago
East Cleveland woman arrested Sunday for carjacking in Garfield Heights, police say
Garfield Heights, OH2 days ago
CLE to file lawsuit to combat car thefts
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Couple found dead in Huron Co. home
Plymouth, OH21 hours ago
Man smashes King’s Gas door with brick, steals cash register, Cleveland Police say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
4 juveniles in custody after shots fired in Mayfield Heights
Mayfield Heights, OH2 days ago
Euclid man gets life in prison for 2022 shooting death of 29-year-old
Euclid, OH2 days ago
Report: Former Cavalier arrested in drive-by shooting
Cleveland, OH6 hours ago
Officer involved in Tamir Rice case disciplined for derogatory remarks, misconduct: ‘That’s your people’s music’
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Report: Youngstown woman arrested for asking on Facebook for help killing woman
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
28-year-old woman struck by vehicle in Akron
Akron, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy