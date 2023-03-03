Open in App
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police link suspect to murder scene

By Talia Naquin,

5 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police announced Friday the department arrested a suspect in a December homicide.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of 29 th St. SW for a welfare check on December 18. They found Eddie Johnson, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say officers recovered numerous pieces of evidence. According to police, that helped them find a suspect in the homicide.

Investigators say Christopher Jones, 30, was arrested on a charge of aggravated murder on Thursday.

Police say they recovered a handgun during the arrest but didn’t say if it was related to the homicide.

