Open in App
San Bernardino County, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

San Bernardino National Forest closed over public safety concerns

By Kimberly ChengCindy Von Quednow,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T3iVD_0l6n64lC00

Officials on Friday issued the emergency closure of the San Bernardino National Forest in the aftermath of powerful winter storms that pummeled the region.

The forest will be closed through March 16, according to the order .

That means going into the forest and being on any road or trail within the forest will be prohibited.

Those with valid permits, residents, or any federal state or local public safety officials and emergency crews are exempt from the closure.

Anyone found in violation of the closure order is subject to a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual, or $10,000 for an organization and even imprisonment for up to six months.

The closure order comes as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department warned against visiting local mountains.

Sheriff: Stay out of the San Bernardino Mountains

“If you planned on visiting our local mountains for fun this weekend, please reconsider your plans,” the Sheriff’s Department tweeted Monday morning.

The region has been slammed by heavy snow that wreaked havoc on local highways, stranding drivers for days.

Some residents could end up being stuck for another week, possibly two, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said during a news conference Friday.

The California National Guard is delivering food , fuel and supplies to snowed-in residents.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Bernardino County, CA newsLocal San Bernardino County, CA
Illegal street race turns into police pursuit, ends with crash in San Bernardino County
Hesperia, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA6 days ago
15 arrested for over $38 million in stolen funds from low-income Southern California families
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
CHP officer charged with assaulting female driver during Santa Clarita traffic stop
Santa Clarita, CA9 days ago
SoCal man allegedly stole $50,000 in Home Depot armed robbery
Glendale, CA6 days ago
Newport Beach Home on the Brink After Cliff Collapse
Newport Beach, CA5 days ago
2 arrested for over $460,000 in stolen merchandise in Orange County
Anaheim, CA7 days ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN1 day ago
8 Riverside-San Bernardino Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA8 days ago
Disabled mountain lion orphaned in Orange County car crash rescued by sanctuary
Alpine, CA2 days ago
Powerball jackpot winner purchases $25.5 millon mansion in Hollywood Hills
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Road collapses, swallowing SUV in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA2 days ago
Wife of American kidnapped in Mexico speaks out
Lake City, SC1 day ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Major grocery store opens new location in Los Angeles County
Norwalk, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy