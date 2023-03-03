Open in App
Reuters

Soccer-Everton and Leeds fined after 'mass confrontation' between players

By Reuters,

6 days ago
March 3 (Reuters) - Everton and Leeds United have been fined after a mass confrontation between players in their Premier League clash on Feb. 18, the Football Association said on Friday.

Everton were hit with a 55,000 pounds fine ($66,022) and Leeds a 35,000 pounds fine following the incident in the 42nd minute of Everton's 1-0 win, where Weston Mckennie, Tyler Adams, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight Mcneil received yellow cards.

"Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure that their players behaved in an orderly manner, and also admitted that they failed to ensure that their players did not behave in an improper and provocative manner," the FA said.

Everton were also fined 40,000 pounds by the FA after a "mass confrontation" during the Merseyside derby on Feb. 13 against Liverpool.

($1 = 0.8331 pounds)

Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

