Sky Harbor area, East Valley bear brunt of weekend freeway work

State transportation officials have listed six areas of road work this weekend with a major share occurring in the East Valley and near Sky Harbor Airport.

Drivers should plan to deal with closures and restrictions in the following areas between Friday night, March 3, and Monday morning, March 6:

Southbound I-17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement projec t.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound Loop 101 will be closed as will southbound I-17 on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane, Yorkshire/Union Hills drives and Bell Road. Detour : Consider using eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51 as an alternate freeway route to the downtown Phoenix area. Southbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note : Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to two lanes overnight between Northern and Peoria avenues from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday for Valley Metro light rail bridge construction.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between SR 143 and I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday for a widening project.

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads also will be closed along with the westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue and westbound HOV-lane ramp to westbound I-10. Detour : Traffic detouring on northbound SR 143 can use westbound Loop 202 to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Note : Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes between 24th and 40th streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday. Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes near 32nd Street from 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Westbound US 60 will be closed between Stapley Drive and Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road also will be closed. Detour : Consider using Westbound Loop 202 as alternate routes. Westbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between I-17 and SR 51 from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for scheduled tunnel maintenance.

North- and southbound I-17 ramps to eastbound I-10 will be closed. Detour : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between I-17 and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday for scheduled tunnel maintenance.

Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 westbound will remain open, but traffic must exit I-10 at Seventh Street. The westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open, but traffic will need to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Washington Street also will be limited to traveling to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport will be closed. Primary detour : Westbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure can use northbound I-17 to connect with I-10 at the Stack interchange, which is north of Van Buren Street.