Open in App
WBOY 12 News

Dolly Sods Wilderness Stewards looking to expand

By Christian Meffert,

6 days ago

DRYFORK, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Dolly Sods Wilderness Trailhead Stewards that work in the Monongahela National Forest are looking to expand their program to better maintain and improve the trails in Dolly Sods.

According to a Dolly Sods Stewards release, there will be two new teams, “a Trail Maintenance Team to perform general rehabilitation of poor trail conditions such as eroded and poorly drained sections, and a Crosscut Sawyer Team to take on fallen trees and brush.”

Using tools and training provided by the Forest Service, volunteers on the Trail Maintenance Team will assist with trail hardening, rehabilitation or rerouting. Although volunteers should expect physical labor, lighter roles may also be available.

The first Trail Maintenance Team training is scheduled for April 29-30, 2023.

New biological opinion says Mountain Valley Pipeline won’t hurt endangered species
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21B2FL_0l6n3IDA00
Crosscut Sawyers at Dolly Sods (USDA Forest Service Photo)
Trail work being done by Dolly Sods Stewards (USDA Forest Service Photo)

Crosscut Sawyer volunteers will be “trained and certified at the A Sawyer level, for bucking in non-complex situations under the supervision of a higher-level Sawyer. Training in wilderness first aid and CPR is also required for certification,” the release said.

The first Crosscut Sawyer training is scheduled for April 1-2, 2023, with limited spots, but later training may be held.

Trailhead Stewards are stationed at popular trailheads and provide assistance to new visitors by giving recommendations and establishing the rules of the trail, among other duties. In-person training will be provided and concluded by a live practice session with an experienced Trailhead Steward.

The first Trailhead Stewards training of the year is scheduled for May 20, 2023.

Volunteers can signup at wvhighlands.org .

Additional information can be found by visiting wvhighlands.org or emailing dollysodsstewards@gmail.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police say Morgantown kidnapping suspect released woman after she ‘started to fight back’
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
4 arrested in Westover narcotics bust
Westover, WV22 hours ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
2 men charged after more than 1 pound of meth and fentanyl found in Marion County home
Fairmont, WV1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Local dental employees charged with COVID unemployment fraud
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Man arrested after Raleigh County hit-and-run leaves mom and daughter dead, 2 other children injured
Arnett, WV2 days ago
Two West Virginia cities among the least happy in nation
Charleston, WV4 days ago
‘Area’s largest consignment sale’ coming to Bridgeport next weekend
Bridgeport, WV3 days ago
Train derails and catches fire in southern West Virginia
Sandstone, WV1 day ago
22 coal cars removed from New River, 2 crew members still in hospital after West Virginia train derailment
Sandstone, WV1 hour ago
WVU receives grant to expand biking for those with disabilities
Morgantown, WV4 days ago
Weston Sheetz reopens with way below average gas prices
Weston, WV1 day ago
Restaurant Road Trip: Clique Club Restaurant
Clarksburg, WV18 hours ago
What a $200K home looks like in different West Virginia cities
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Maple Lake Club sues North Central West Virginia Airport for ‘pollutants’ in lake
Bridgeport, WV23 hours ago
UPDATE: Bridgeport, Belington fire chief expected to make full recovery after fire rescue
Belington, WV1 day ago
Morgantown ranked one of the top cities in the nation for college basketball
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
‘Major delays’ expected on I-79 near Fairmont Thursday and Friday
Fairmont, WV22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy