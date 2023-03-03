Dolly Sods Wilderness Stewards looking to expand

DRYFORK, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Dolly Sods Wilderness Trailhead Stewards that work in the Monongahela National Forest are looking to expand their program to better maintain and improve the trails in Dolly Sods.

According to a Dolly Sods Stewards release, there will be two new teams, “a Trail Maintenance Team to perform general rehabilitation of poor trail conditions such as eroded and poorly drained sections, and a Crosscut Sawyer Team to take on fallen trees and brush.”

Using tools and training provided by the Forest Service, volunteers on the Trail Maintenance Team will assist with trail hardening, rehabilitation or rerouting. Although volunteers should expect physical labor, lighter roles may also be available.

The first Trail Maintenance Team training is scheduled for April 29-30, 2023.

Crosscut Sawyers at Dolly Sods (USDA Forest Service Photo) Trail work being done by Dolly Sods Stewards (USDA Forest Service Photo)

Crosscut Sawyer volunteers will be “trained and certified at the A Sawyer level, for bucking in non-complex situations under the supervision of a higher-level Sawyer. Training in wilderness first aid and CPR is also required for certification,” the release said.

The first Crosscut Sawyer training is scheduled for April 1-2, 2023, with limited spots, but later training may be held.

Trailhead Stewards are stationed at popular trailheads and provide assistance to new visitors by giving recommendations and establishing the rules of the trail, among other duties. In-person training will be provided and concluded by a live practice session with an experienced Trailhead Steward.

The first Trailhead Stewards training of the year is scheduled for May 20, 2023.

Volunteers can signup at wvhighlands.org .

Additional information can be found by visiting wvhighlands.org or emailing dollysodsstewards@gmail.com .

