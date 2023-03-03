Friendly Pines Camp hosting information meeting in Scottsdale

Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott, a longtime, family-owned sleepaway camp, will host a special “Round-Up” information night event for families at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

The featured speaker will be Camp Director Megan May who will offer a fun and informative presentation and discuss the emotional and physical benefits that children experience when they attend a summer sleepaway camp.

There’s no cost to attend and children are invited. Complimentary gifts and door prizes will be given and there will be drawings of $100 off camp tuition, as well as a grand prize drawing of $250 off camp tuition.

Friendly Pines Camp will run May 27–July 22. The camp is available for children ages 6–14 and offers a wide range of traditional camp activities such as sports, horseback riding, waterskiing, swimming, rock climbing, performing arts, fine arts, pet care, hiking, canoeing, kayaking and sewing.

There are 1-week, 2-week, 4-week, and 6-week camp sessions available and a special discount for siblings.

This nationally-renowned sleepaway camp will celebrate its 82nd summer this year, according to a press release.

There will also be a free open house at the camp on May 20.

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is located at 7575 E. Princess Drive in Scottsdale.

Advanced registration is required. RSVP to https://calendly.com/friendly-pines-camp. For more information, call 928-445-2128 or visit friendlypines.com.