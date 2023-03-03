Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & Their Three Children Enjoy Family Time in New Photo

Chrissy Teigen just shared a rare photo on Instagram of her family of five.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

In the new photo (see below), the 37-year-old model is cuddling with her husband John Legend , 44, who is sporting a pink Gucci hoodie. Next to him, Luna, 7, is holding her baby sister Esti , who has a small white blanket covering her body. And to the far right, Miles, 4, is giving his mother a big hug.

Teigen wrote in the caption, “Next goal—all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads).”

Her followers loved seeing Teigen and her family so happy, with one person writing in the comments section, “Beautiful family! Much love,” alongside a red heart emoji. Another supporter couldn’t get enough of Luna and her little sister Esti in the picture, commenting, “Look at big sister Luna showing Esti some love. Perfect.”

This is certainly not the first family photo we’ve seen of the Teigen-Legend family on social media. Shortly after Valentine’s Day , Legend shared a picture of his wife and kids wearing matching red, white and pink ensembles on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “I had the best Valentine’s dates last night,” with multiple red heart emojis.

Keep the family pics coming, Chrissy.

