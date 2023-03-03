Open in App
Monroe County, GA
WSB Radio

Reality star ‘Honey Boo Boo’ was inside speeding Dodge Charger involved in chase with Ga. deputies

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKGqv_0l6n0sRL00

Reality star “Honey Boo Boo,” whose real name is Alana Thompson, was involved in a chase with deputies in Monroe County earlier this week.

Thompson, 17, starred in reality show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” about her work as a child beauty pageant contestant for four seasons, ending in 2014.

Monroe County Lt. John Thompson said Alana Thompson was a passenger in Dodge Charger that her boyfriend, 21-year-old Dralin Carswell, was driving around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies ran the Charger’s tag at a gas station and found that Carswell was wanted for a misdemeanor traffic charge in Wilkinson County. A deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop but Carswell sped away, initiating a chase on Highway 42.

The deputy chased the car for about three miles before using a PIT maneuver to spin the car to a stop.

Carswell was arrested and charged with a DUI, drug possession and following too close.

Thompson was not charged and is only considered a witness in the case.

Thompson most recently appeared on “The Masked Singer” and has one million followers on Instagram.

