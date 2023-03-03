Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
ABC15 Arizona

More than 100 students home sick due to suspected Norovirus-related illnesses

By Kaley O'Kelley, Kelsie Blazier,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ek9up_0l6mwAj900

More than 100 students at Hopi Elementary School in Arcadia stayed home due to illness this week, and norovirus could be the cause.

Norovirus, which is also called food poisoning, stomach flu, or stomach bug, is the leading cause of foodborne illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

ABC15 learned an email was sent to parents at Hopi Elementary School, urging children experiencing nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pains, and low-grade fever to stay at home.

The email also noted, "Per the CDC the most common cause of these symptoms is the norovirus."

“At the beginning of the week, the school nurse noticed an uptick in the number of teachers and kids who were out sick,” a Scottsdale Unified School District spokesperson told ABC15 via email.

An estimated 19 to 21 million norovirus cases are reported each year, with outbreaks generally happening between November and April, a CDC spokesperson told ABC15.

“Most recent CDC data collected from the NoroSTAT program and the National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System (NREVSS) show that reported norovirus outbreaks and reported cases from both state health departments and clinical laboratories remain within the expected range for this time of year,” the spokesperson said.

“Prevention measures implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic were likely effective in preventing norovirus outbreaks,” the CDC spokesperson noted. “As pandemic restrictions have relaxed, the number of norovirus outbreaks has returned to levels similar to pre-pandemic years.”

ABC15 Health Insider, Dr. Janice Johnston said the norovirus is highly contagious, but very rarely is it ever serious.

"It is something that comes in waves, so we definitely do see it,” Dr. Johnston said. “People sometimes don't call it by the name of Norovirus, but it is a very common thing to cause symptoms of the stomach flu.”

Dr. Johnston added that hand sanitizer is not as effective in killing the virus. Instead, she said to focus on hand washing with warm water and soap.

“If your child is feeling unwell, make sure you keep them home, keep them hydrated,” Dr. Johnston said. “And if there's an outbreak in your particular classroom that you're concerned about, I would certainly reach out to your school for more information."

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Department of Health noted an increase in reported norovirus cases recently, “but not much more than we would see seasonally in a pre-pandemic year,” they noted.

“This reinforces that common infection control measures like staying home when sick and frequently washing your hands prevents the spread of GI illness,” the spokesperson said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Poison Centers Warn of High Levels of Fentanyl Found in Illicit Cocaine
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Teen boy returns home after heart transplant, months in the hospital
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix family of 5 killed in murder-suicide were stabbed, medical reports reveal
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Phoenix area school district to adopt four-day workweek for its teachers
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Widening I-10 a priority for Rep. Ciscomani
Tucson, AZ2 hours ago
FBI says not to travel to parts of Mexico for spring break after 2 Americans are killed during kidnapping
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Arizona woman captures moments of brawl onboard Southwest flight
Phoenix, AZ14 hours ago
TSMC brings another charter flight to Arizona carrying Taiwan, US workers
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
After abundant winter rain and snow, Arizona could see a wildflower 'superbloom'
Apache Junction, AZ22 hours ago
Police dog that escaped in West Valley attacked man while loose
Goodyear, AZ1 day ago
25K fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in northwest Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Tempe and Mesa approve funding for study on expanding streetcar
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Man convicted of murdering pregnant wife in Mesa
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
Mesa Welcomes Popular Burger Joint With Free Food Giveaways
Mesa, AZ19 hours ago
Woman dies after being stabbed by husband who was killed by Phoenix police
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
'I hope you die': Valley teacher finds death threats written on school desk
Goodyear, AZ5 days ago
Buckeye Child Molester Arrested, Police Concerned There May Be Multiple Victims
Buckeye, AZ3 days ago
Tough Times Hit Phoenix-Based Grocery Chain, Leading to Closure of 11 Locations
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Phoenix metro economy among most resilient nationwide amid pandemic, report says
Phoenix, AZ6 days ago
Glendale school administrator pushing for free school meals in D.C.
Glendale, AZ6 days ago
Queen Creek Tractor Supply to host March 10 pet adoption event
Queen Creek, AZ1 day ago
West Valley mother pleads for vandal hitting her son's memorial to stop
Surprise, AZ1 day ago
‘Things went horribly wrong’: Devastated family sues mortuary over wrongful cremation
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Phoenix Police Knelt on Man Who Died During Arrest; Agency’s 2023 Death Toll Reaches 6
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
Police ID man found shot to death outside Family Dollar store in north Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
COVID memorial event at Arizona Heritage Center honors those lost
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Surprise approved BNSF Railway Co.'s planned rail complex and logistics center
Surprise, AZ4 hours ago
Chandler BBQ restaurant uses robotics to enhance customer experience
Chandler, AZ4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy