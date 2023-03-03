Beckley Police in West Virginia mourn passing of K-9 Gema

BECKLEY, WV ( WVNS ) — The Beckley Police Department is mourning the passing of K-9 Gema, who died of an illness Friday.

BPD Deputy Chief David Allard confirmed the 6-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away Friday, March 3, 2023. Gema was partners with Sgt. Reynolds who had been taking care of Gema constantly during a serious illness.

Allard said during one of the several doctor visits to Virginia Tech, Gema succumbed to her illness.

“Chief Bailey expresses his condolences to Sgt. Reynolds and his admiration for the care that he provided Gema in her final days. Please keep Sgt. Reynolds and members of the Beckley Police Department in your thoughts and prayers,” the BPD said.

K-9 Gema served the people of Beckley for four and a half years and will be greatly missed, the BPD says.

