Ottawa County, MI
WOOD TV8

2 dogs recovering after animal cruelty complaints

By Corinne Moore,

5 days ago

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two dogs are recovering at Harbor Humane Society following animal cruelty complaints, including a dog that had to have surgery to remove a bullet from its jaw.

On Tuesday, an animal control deputy with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was sent to 104th Avenue near Osborn Street, near the Bass River Recreation area, after receiving a report about a malnourished dog in the area.

The responding deputies found the brown, mixed-breed dog and brought it to the Harbor Human Society for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the dog had injuries to its face and snout. The dog underwent surgery on Thursday and a bullet was removed from its jaw.

The dog did not have any identifying tags on its collar. Investigators are working with the humane society to find the dog’s owner or anyone with information about the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000, Silent Observer at 877.887.4536 or Harbor Humane Society at 616.399.2119.

In early February, an animal control deputy was sent to 48th Avenue near Village Center Drive in Allendale Township after receiving a complaint about a dog that was possibly being neglected by being kept in an apartment bathroom without adequate access to food, water and sanitary needs.

The deputy talked with the owner and attempted to arrange for proper shelter, food and medical care for the dog or to surrender it so it could be cared for properly.

On Feb. 26, deputies returned to the apartment and took the dog.

The sheriff’s office said the Boxer was brought to Harbor Humane Society and was found to be underweight and dehydrated. The dog is recovering at the humane society.

The case was reviewed by the Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney’s office and a charge was filed against the dog’s owner. On Friday, the 25-year-old Allendale Township man was taken into custody without incident.

Community Policy