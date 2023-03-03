Man distributing antisemitic flyers appears in court, wants charge dismissed

"In the interim, sir, you need to either, if you're going to hire an attorney, they need to file a notice of appearance, OK?" Bryson said. "And if not, then on the 27th, I'm going to go through a series of questions with you to determine whether or not I think that you're able to represent yourself. Do you understand?"
According to an Atlantis police report, Bysheim refused to provide his identification to an officer after he and an accomplice were seen "throwing garbage into people's yards."
Bysheim told the officer that they were "distributing First Amendment-protected information," but the officer warned that they were littering.
According to the report, Bysheim was then arrested after repeatedly refusing to identify himself and shouting obscenities at the officer.
In his three-page motion to dismiss, Bysheim concludes that he was protected by the First Amendment and was therefore under no legal obligation to comply with the officer's demands.
After court, Bysheim spoke with reporters, saying he intends to continue spreading his messages.
"Absolutely, I'm going to continue distributing literature in my nation," he told WPTV's Briana Nespral . "This is my nation."
