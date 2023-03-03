Spring It On: The Top Spring ’23 Trends for Any Budget, According to Nordstrom’s Fashion Editors

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nordstrom

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that winter is finally coming to a close, it’s time to start thinking about retiring our heavy jackets and coats to make space for some warmer-weather pieces. With the new season in mind, we decided to get in touch with our favorite Nordstrom fashion editors to get the lowdown on what is in this spring, and they gave us plenty of good news. Classics like well-tailored blazers, lightweight sweaters, and trousers are back this season–but with a nod to individual style and comfort . So now’s the time to splurge on a tailored blazer or lightweight trenchcoat–they will never go out of style, but they’re also on-trend right now. You’ll also see plenty of wide-leg pants , but with a sophisticated, polished feel (say goodbye to the slouchy-meets-sloppy silhouettes), and added pops of color in accessories like shoes and bags .

As I previously noted , preppy styles are also in vogue, so treat yourself to some gingham and madras prints, but don’t overlook those timeless tweed sets updated for the current season. Nordy’s editors also noted that abstract prints will replace traditional florals , and for men , we’ll continue to see dressed-up denim and easy-going bottoms like joggers. As for color palettes, all shades of pink are still going strong, which makes me feel like the future is rosy, but you’ll also still see plenty of neutral hues as well.

Scroll through to check out some of the top Nordstrom-editor-approved splurge pieces alongside their budget-friendly counterparts to add to your lineup this spring.

Nordstrom

Veronica Beard Scuba Jacket

SPLURGE: This highly-rated jacket is worth the splurge according to reviews; an all-season, all-occasion piece that elevates anything it's paired with. Made from a stretchy Italian scuba fabric, the updated zipper welt pockets and polished snaps give the classic a thoroughly modern update.

Buy Veronica Beard Scuba Jacket at Nordstrom, $645

Nordstrom

Open Edit Hourglass Blazer

STEAL THE LOOK: A staple and classic that's wallet-friendly, an always-perfect black blazer can be worn with anything from wide-leg pants to leggings and still looks stylish. This is offered in a stretch fabric with an hourglass cut, and is also offered in a pale blue shade, from Open Edit , Nordstroms in-house brand.

Buy Open Edit Hourglass Blazer at Nordstrom, $89

Nordstrom

Burberry Slim Fit Heritage Chelsea Trench Coat

SPLURGE: While some collect shoes, my accessory of choice is a jacket , making even an inexpensive outfit look elegant. Burberry is known for putting a twist on the classics, and this belted, slim-fit trench with vintage-check lining is a forever piece to own.

Buy Burberry Slim Fit Heritage Chelsea Trench Coat at Nordstrom, $2490

Nordstrom

Via Spiga Water Repellent Trench Coat

STEAL THE LOOK: Via Spiga's belted trench will keep you dry in April showers and comes in a few other colors like pale pink and sage; it’s nicely detailed with buttons down the back.

Buy Via Spiga Water Repellent Trench Coat at Nordstrom, $220

Nordstrom

Zegna Baby Island Cotton & Cashmere Polo

SPLURGE: A men’s polo shirt is reinvented in a cotton-cashmere blend, making the lightweight knit top appropriate for any occasion.

Buy Zegna Baby Island Cotton & Cashmere Polo at Nordstrom, $990

Nordstrom

Rag & Bone Harvey Oversize Sweater Knit

STEAL THE LOOK: A retro-styled men's button down top in a lightweight cotton blend from on-trend brand Rag & Bone will work with denim or slacks.

Buy Rag & Bone Harvey Oversize Sweater Knit at Nordstrom, $265

Nordstrom

Saint Laurent Men's Aviator Sunglasses

SPLURGE: Chic Saint Laurent men's sunglasses are a statement of style and taste.

Buy Saint Laurent Men's Aviator Sunglasses at Nordstrom, $505

Nordstrom

Quay Australia Men's Aviator Sunglasses

STEAL THE LOOK: Quay is a popular brand, and though these classic aviator style sunglasses are technically designed for men, they look killer on women too.

Buy Quay Australia Men's Aviator Sunglasses at Nordstrom, $75

Moschino Logo Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag

SPLURGE : An effortless outfit maker, this Moschino chain-strap handbag also comes in black, with style variations in a rainbow of colors and metallics .

Buy Moschino Logo Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag at Nordstrom, $750

Nordstrom

Nina Minaudière Top Handle Bag

STEAL THE LOOK : A playful, crystal encrusted clasp and glossy finish make this functional little bag a scene-stealer. Seen here in ultra pink, it's also available in neutrals and a beautiful cerulean blue.

Buy Nina Minaudière Top Handle Bag at Nordstrom, $78

Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter ! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons, Nordstrom coupons , Macy’s coupons , and H&M coupons.

Read more at The Daily Beast.