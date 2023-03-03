Open in App
Gainesville, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Anthony Richardson nickname

By Kevin Harrish,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFEdO_0l6ms94V00

Entering the 2023 NFL Draft, Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is undeniably one of the most interesting prospects in the entire draft given his physical ability as both a runner and a passer. And he’s got quite a bold nickname for himself as a result of his play style.

During his press conference at the NFL Combine on Friday, Anthony Richardson was asked about his style of play and he revealed an extremely bold nickname that compares himself to two pretty prolific players: Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

“I started calling myself Cam Jackson in 11th grade. Just trying to make big plays, just like Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson,” Richardson said at the combine, according to Pro Football Talk.

It’s certainly quite a nickname, and the NFL world had plenty to say about it on Twitter.

While he might not have some of the impressive numbers or film as players like Bryce Young out of Alabama or C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State, he’s clearly vertically physically gifted and quite talented.

As the NFL transitions toward favoring quarterbacks with the ability to run like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts or Kyler Murray, there’s a chance Richardson could have a long NFL career and go pretty high in the NFL Draft.

[ Pro Football Talk ]

The post NFL world reacts to insane Anthony Richardson nickname appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

