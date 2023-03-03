Adorable! Cleveland Metroparks K-9 pups get names

Editor’s note: The video above is courtesy of the Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — And now the moment we’ve all been waiting for… The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department’s cutest members of the force are officially named after a community-wide vote.

The male Belgian Malinois K-9 puppy, born Dec. 7, is now called Fury and the German Shepherd K-9 puppy, born Dec. 18, will now run to the name Rip, according to an Instagram post from the Cleveland Metroparks .

Born in December, the pups are continuing their police training before being sworn into service across the park district.

Community members voted for their favorite names online with a donation supporting the department’s K9 unit.

Rip and Fury beat out the names Kato and Rocco and also Maddox and Dodger.

