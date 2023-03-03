Open in App
Cleveland, OH
Adorable! Cleveland Metroparks K-9 pups get names

By Cris Belle,

6 days ago

Editor’s note: The video above is courtesy of the Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND (WJW) — And now the moment we’ve all been waiting for… The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department’s cutest members of the force are officially named after a community-wide vote.

The male Belgian Malinois K-9 puppy, born Dec. 7, is now called Fury and the German Shepherd K-9 puppy, born Dec. 18, will now run to the name Rip, according to an Instagram post from the Cleveland Metroparks .

Auditors: Ex-MetroHealth CEO ‘took deliberate steps’ to conceal $1.9M in bonuses

Born in December, the pups are continuing their police training before being sworn into service across the park district.

Community members voted for their favorite names online with a donation supporting the department’s K9 unit.

Grab your pole! When rainbow trout are being released in Ohio

Rip and Fury beat out the names Kato and Rocco and also Maddox and Dodger.

