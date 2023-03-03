Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
ABC News

Smart says new 1st-down rule good start to shortening games

By ERIC OLSON AP College Football Writer,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5PA2_0l6mr5VO00

Georgia coach Kirby Smart says proposed changes to clock operating rules shouldn't significantly impact college football games next season, but he called them a good first step to reducing the number of plays in the name of player health and safety.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee on Friday approved a proposal to keep the clock running when a team makes a first down except in the last two minutes of a half. Since 1968, the clock has stopped on a first down until the referee gives the ready-for-play signal.

The committee forwarded two other proposals to keep games moving. One would have penalties that are accepted at the end of the first and third quarters enforced at the start of the following quarter rather than having an untimed down. The other would take away the option for a coach to call back-to-back timeouts during the same dead ball period.

“We think the changes are going to be very minimal here,” said Smart, the committee co-chair. “You could say, Why did you change it at all? It’s going to flow better.”

The committee gave no serious consideration to a proposal to keep the clock running after an incomplete pass.

The proposed changes would go into effect in the 2023 season if approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on April 20.

Steve Shaw, NCAA secretary-rules editor and national coordinator of officials, said the rules committee took a conservative approach to begin the process of shortening games.

With the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams in 2024-25, and possibly more in the future, conference commissioners had asked the committee to look for ways to cut down on the number of plays in games in an attempt to mitigate potential injury exposures.

Shaw said the new clock rule on first downs would take about eight plays out of the game, which would be about 96 fewer exposures over a regular season and more for teams that play in bowls and the playoff.

The NFL keeps the clock running on first downs the entire game, and Shaw said keeping the old rule in place the last two minutes of halves represents a “beautiful difference” between the pro and college games.

“Those last two minutes are critical,” Shaw said. “By stopping the clock it gives teams and opportunity to make a comeback. Everybody on the committee was resolute: we're not going directly to the NFL rule.”

In a move that mostly affects Divisions II and III, the committee approved the optional use of instant replay in games that do not have a replay official. It would allow the referee to use available video to make decisions on reviewable plays after a coach challenge.

Also, with some exceptions, drones will not be allowed over the playing surface or the team area when teams are on the field.

___

AP college football : https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Former Georgia DB Jaheim Singletary announces transfer within SEC
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Breaking: LSU Lands Major Transfer From The Big Ten
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
College Football Analyst Ranks Country's No. 1 Head Coach
Athens, GA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Basketball World Furious With 1 Team Being Barred From NCAA Tournament
North Andover, MA1 day ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX2 days ago
This Florida city was just named best place to live in the U.S. Miami isn’t even close
Naples, FL13 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH20 days ago
Kansas coach Self to miss Big 12 tourney game with illness
Lawrence, KS1 hour ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Oilers Uniform News
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Bears Reportedly Close To Trading No. 1 Overall Pick
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Oklahoma Sooners legend tells 5-star recruit his decision 'should be easy now' following Michigan State coaching change
Norman, OK2 days ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Former Alabama commit projected to Auburn
Auburn, AL22 hours ago
Look: ESPN Names The 'Newcomer To Watch' At Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL20 hours ago
ESPN shares top Georgia storyline entering spring practice
Athens, GA2 days ago
Mike White insists Stegeman is not holding back Georgia
Athens, GA5 hours ago
Redshirt Review: Justius Lowe
Eugene, OR23 hours ago
Red tide is blooming on these Florida beaches
Clearwater, FL19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy