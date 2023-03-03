Open in App
Portsmouth, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested, accused in fatal shooting on Lasalle Ave in Portsmouth

By Julius Ayo,

6 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that took the life of another man in Portsmouth in late February.

PREVIOUS: Police investigate homicide on Lasalle Ave. in Portsmouth, ID victim

On Thursday, Portsmouth police arrested 37-year-old Marcus Starks in the shooting death of 42-year-old Albert Henderson on the morning of February 20 near the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue.

Henderson was rushed to a local hospital, however, officials say he succumbed to his injuries.

Starks is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling.

Starks has previous history and has been arrested by Portsmouth police on multiple occasions.

In 2022, Starks was arrested after police say he robbed multiple businesses along Frederick Boulevard and Victory Boulevard. These businesses include a Royal Farms, a Walmart, a 7-Eleven, and an ABC store.

A year before that, Starks was one of 5 people arrested during a special operation . During the operation, police also recovered approximately 47.5 grams of Fentanyl, 2.2 grams of crack cocaine, several grams of marijuana, two firearms, $1,206 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

