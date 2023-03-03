More than 60 million people are under severe weather warnings — and number will grow

The roof of La Azteca grocery store on W. Eldorado Parkway peeled off and landed on a half dozen vehicles parked outside as a line of powerful thunderstorms rolled through Little Elm, Texas, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Severe storms continue to plague large parts of the U.S. | Tom Fox, The Dallas Morning News via Associated Press

The storm system that left many Californians buried in snow is the same storm that has now left more than 120,000 Texans without power — and is still actively heading into the northeastern side of the United States, news reports say .

According to CNN , “More than 60 million people are under a threat of severe storms Friday, and nearly 80 million people from Texas to Pennsylvania are under high wind alerts, including almost the entire state of Tennessee.”

Hundreds of flights were canceled going in and out of Dallas due to tornado-related issues across the surrounding areas. CBS reported a tornado hitting the ground with wind speeds at 55 mph about 100 miles east of Dallas.

The National Weather Service tweeted : “Thursday and Thursday night: An intensifying system is expected to produce significant severe storms and heavy rain that could cause flash flooding. Think now about what to do during a warning wherever you expect to be tomorrow/tomorrow night. http://weather.gov for details.”

There is a prediction of multiple tornadoes headed into Friday evening from Tennessee to Ohio Valley and toward the southern Appalachians with the strongest predicted to touch down in Kentucky and Tennessee, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service update early Friday morning.

In Nashville, a meteorologist for the NOAA said in an area forecast discussion that in his 21 years broadcasting, “I do not recall a gradient wind event like this one.”

In Shreveport, Louisiana, CBS affiliate KSLA interviewed David Langston, who was inside a dry cleaning store when a tornado touched down.

“And that’s when the wind started picking up,” Langston said . “And this lady said, ‘My babies are in the car.’ And she wanted me to help her. And I, and I said, ‘Let’s go.’ But then all of a sudden, the wind got so bad. I said, ‘No, ma’am, don’t go out.’”

“And that’s her car underneath that sign,” he said . “If we’d gone out there, I mean, we would’ve been hit by that sign. But anyway, it just came up. Twenty seconds later, it was gone. And I mean, total chaos, wind, I mean glass breaking out everywhere. First tornado I’ve ever been in.”

On Thursday evening, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued tornado watches for areas of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, north central and northeast Texas.

“Memphis, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Waco, Texas, face a Level 3 of 5 severe storm risk. Cities with a Level 2 of 5 risk include Houston; Austin, Texas; and Jackson, Mississippi,” CNN reported .

