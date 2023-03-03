Ciara Pairs Cutout Sweater With Bra Top & Thigh-High Boots for Roger Vivier’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Presentation

Ciara is taking Paris Fashion Week by storm.

Ciara Elevates Sparkling Sheer Dress With 5-Inch Heels at Giambattista Valli's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Stepping out for the Roger Vivier presentation on Thursday, the multi-hyphenate made a statement in a chunky black oversized sweater featuring holes throughout. She styled the bold design over a bra top and matching underwear and pulled the look together with a pair of sleek black over-the-knee boots.

The round-toed style she chose hit right above the knee, just meeting the hem of her sweater, and featured buttery soft leather construction, ankle buckle details and thick lug soles.

Ciara attended the celebrity-packed soireé in honor of the French luxury shoe and accessories brand’s new “La Maison Vivier” collection . Beyond the “Goodies” singer, Nicole Ari Parker of “And Just Like That…,” Gwendoline Christie and Carla Bruni joined creative director Gherardo Felloni to celebrate his new collection.

Parker looked glamorous and cozy at the same time in a beige fur coat, cream-colored wide-leg fleece trousers and naturally, Roger Vivier shoes.

Meanwhile, Christie donned a chic black coat with gold buttons over a white collared dress cinched at the waist with a belt and black I Love Vivier pump s featuring a heart-shaped vamp and a subtly flared heel. The heels, which retail for $750, come in multiple colorways and heel heights to choose from.

