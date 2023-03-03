Emily Ratajkowski Blooms in Sculptural Floral Top & Trousers at Loewe’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Emily Ratajkowski welcomed spring with her latest outfit.

The model attended Loewe’s fall 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday. Other familiar faces in the front row included Kacey Musgraves, Naomi Campbell and more.

To the show, Ratajkowski wore a head-to-toe look from the line, which included a giant faux anthurium flower top. The bright green and hot pink piece, which was fastened to her body with sleek metal straps painted green, was paired with black high-waisted baggy black trousers.

The “My Body” author added a pair of strappy sandals to the ensemble. She wore beige heels with several straps for extra support.

Ratajkowski’s off-duty style often includes white sneakers from brands like Vans, Nike and Koio. When it comes to shoes, the “I Feel Pretty” actress usually wears strappy sandals, mules or pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Aldo and Femme, plus boots from Proenza Schouler, Celine and Stuart Weitzman.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris , France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior , Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris s chedule.

