Lea Michele Reveals Why 'Funny Girl' Is Ending on Broadway

We don't mean to rain on your parade, but Funny Girl is officially closing on Broadway.

The news initially broke March 2 and now its leading lady, Glee alum Lea Michele , is giving insight into why the headline-making show is calling for its final places. According to Michele, she was only supposed to stay on as Fanny Brice—which she took over from Beanie Feldstein in September 2022—with the production until June 2023.

"Signing on to this and taking on this this role with a toddler," Michele shared on the March 2 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, adding, "I haven't been on Broadway in 15 years. I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York."

The actress shares son Ever Leo Reich , 2, with husband Zandy Reich . However, Michele ultimately loved being a part of the Funny Girl production, noting, "We have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience. So myself, Tova Feldshuh , Ramin [ Karimloo ] and Jared [ Grimes ], we've all decided that we are going to see this to the end September 3rd."

The production also announced a North American tour this week. So, it's safe to assume that Michele was always meant to close out Funny Girl 's Broadway run.

Funny Girl has had some much needed wins in recent months, as the production faced some drama amid Feldstein's departure from the show.

For those who need a refresher, Feldstein—who received mixed reviews for her performance—exited Funny Girl much sooner than planned. "Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," she announced on Instagram at the time. "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than I anticipated."

Within hours, it was announced that Michele would take up the Funny Girl mantle.

Reports soon circulated that there was some drama behind the scenes, but both Feldstein and the producers issued a statement to squash speculation. "The producers of Funny Girl were not blindsided by Beanie's social post," they told People in July. "The producers decided to take the show in a different direction and end Beanie's contract on September 25th, 6 months earlier than anticipated."