Open in App
Hall County, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deputies search for man they say stole 36-packs of beer, cart full of groceries from Kroger

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNGob_0l6mjJvH00

Deputies in Hall County are looking for a man they said “helped himself to a cart full of items” at a metro Kroger store – including six 36-packs of beer.

The incident happened Wednesday at the store location along Ga. 60 and Thompson Bridge Road.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out surveillance photos of the man loading his groceries into a pickup truck in the store’s parking lot.

Investigators said after the man loaded up his truck, he drove off with one of the side doors still open.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man is described as a white male, about 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has a white bear and hair.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or who knows where the truck is, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 770-533-7224.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Georgia officers find almost $25K worth of heroin in stalled pickup truck
Gainesville, GA1 day ago
All lanes of I-75 in west Atlanta reopen after FBI agents coax wanted suspect off overpass
Atlanta, GA2 hours ago
WATCH: Man wanted in southwest Atlanta shooting, police offering $2k reward for information
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cherokee officials searching for culprit accused of illegally dumping tires, causing $50K in damages
Canton, GA3 hours ago
Buford business owner faces multiple charges following arrest
Buford, GA18 hours ago
APD commander found with loaded gun at Hartsfield-Jackson security checkpoint, report says
Atlanta, GA10 hours ago
A plea to URL friends helped Hall County man reopen his BBQ business IRL
Flowery Branch, GA22 hours ago
4 people injured after car crashes into ambulance, flipping it, on the way to an emergency call
Conyers, GA2 hours ago
Buford CBD store owner arrested on drug charges
Buford, GA1 day ago
Athens men arrested with large amount of drugs
Athens, GA5 hours ago
2 men found with enough Fentanyl to kill 85,000 Georgians, Athens-Clarke County police say
Athens, GA4 hours ago
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on busy Atlanta road near I-75
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
‘No foul play’ suspected in death of Georgia businessman whose body was found wrapped in a rug
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Atlanta college student in Mississippi accused of raping classmates, previously charged in Fulton County
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Family says their car was damaged after driving through Buford car wash
Buford, GA1 day ago
Downtown protests against Atlanta police training facility continue
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy