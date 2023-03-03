A clip of Zendaya appearing to snub Paul Mescal's attempt to hold hands has gone hugely viral as fans theorize she was showing loyalty to Tom Holland

Zendaya and Paul Mescal at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26. Robert Gauthier/Getty Images.

Footage of Paul Mescal and Zendaya at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards is going hugely viral.

Fans believe that Zendaya snubbed Mescal's attempt to hold her hand during the ceremony.

This is not the first time theories about Zendaya's personal life have gone viral on TikTok.

Footage that appears to show Zendaya turning down Paul Mescal's attempt to hold her hand at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards is doing the rounds on TikTok — and fans are saying they think it proves the actor's loyalty to her boyfriend Tom Holland.

Mescal and Zendaya were co-presenting the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor and were filmed walking up the steps to the stage together during the annual film and television award ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles, California, on February 26.

In the footage, Mescal appears to hold his hand out towards Zendaya to help her up the steps, at which point she looks away and holds out her elbow instead. Mescal then appears to consider holding her elbow with his hand to support her, but instead moves and allows her to walk up the steps unassisted.

Several users have reuploaded this short snippet of the footage onto TikTok , where it has gone hugely viral, receiving millions of cumulative views.

Users have been making jokes about the incident, saying Zendaya "swerved" or rejected Mescal's attempt at chivalry. One upload from February 28, which has 1.9 million views, showed the clip using audio from a sped-up version of Meghan Trainor's song "No," where the lyrics say, "I'm feeling untouchable, untouchable."

"She is just UNTOUCHABLE," a caption underneath the post read.

Some users said the clip appears to simply show a miscommunication between the pair, with Zendaya holding out her elbow in an attempt to link arms, instead of outrightly rejecting him.

"Don't read into that, he was trying to be polite to help her up the stairs and she assumed he wanted to lock arms," wrote one user under a version of the clip that has 12 million views.

Others have said that they think Zendaya's actions were a deliberate move to display her loyalty towards Tom Holland, her long-term boyfriend.

"She said I got a husband!" one user joked . "Don't touch Tom's girl," another wrote .

Some TikTokers have compared the incident to a 2021 clip that also made the rounds on social media at the time, of Zendaya appearing to refuse the arm of her "Dune" co-star Timothée Chalamet at the film's Paris premiere.

"To all male actors in Hollywood: Don't offer your arm to Zendaya, she won't take it," one user wrote in an on-screen caption on a TikTok that compared footage from the two events.

Commenters have also been comparing the incident to another old but viral clip, this time of Holland, where the actor can be seen on a red carpet at Comic Con 2016, alongside some of his castmates from "Spider-Man: Homecoming" who were there to take part in a panel event about the film.

When one of his co-stars, Laura Harrier, appeared to try and link arms with Holland during an interview on the red carpet, the actor instead put his arm over her shoulder, and asked, "Where's Zendaya?"

At the time, users interpreted this as showing Holland's loyalty and fondness for Zendaya, even though the pair were not officially dating at the time, and many are now saying that the clip of Zendaya and Mescal "reminds" them of the similar incident involving Holland.

Zendaya and Holland appear to have tried to keep their relationship out of the public eye as much as possible. However, rumors about their personal lives often go immensely viral on social media.

In June 2022, Zendaya appeared to dispel a rumor that she was pregnant with Holland's child, which was circulating on TikTok. In February, Holland also shut down reports that he had purchased a home in London, England, with Zendaya.

The two Marvel stars were first linked after starring in the "Spider-Man" Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy together. Last year, dating rumors surfaced after they were photographed kissing in a car.

Holland later told GQ that he and Zendaya felt "robbed" of their privacy by the photograph.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," Holland said.

Representatives for Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Paul Mescal did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

