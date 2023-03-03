The 6 best silicone air fryer liners in 2023 for easy cleaning and grease-free cooking

Air fryers are much easier to clean when you use dishwasher-safe silicone air fryer liners. SmarTake Air Fryer Silicone Pot/Amazon, Wavelu Air Fryer Silicone Pot/Amazon, Simple Lyfe Air Fryer Silicone Pot/Amazon, Tyler Le/Insider

Air fryers are all the rage these days, but one of the most common complaints is that they're hard to clean. Even if the basket is dishwasher safe, it takes up a lot of room in the dishwasher. The crisper plate is easier to fit, but a dishwasher can cause the nonstick coating to wear away quicker.

Disposable parchment liners are also an option, but they are wasteful and a fire risk as they can get blown into the heating element. On the other hand, silicone air fryer liners stay in place, are reusable and dishwasher-safe, and can make removing your food from the basket easier.

Below, we look at the best silicone air fryer liners based on our research, testing, and talking to air fryer expert Samantha Erb, creator of Everyday Family Cooking .

Our top picks for silicone air fryer liners in 2023

Best overall: Wavelu Air Fryer Silicone Pot

Pros: Easy to clean, surface ridges promote even cooking, large handles

Cons: Doesn't allow oils and fats to drain

The main goal of silicone air fryer liners is to make cleaning your air fryer easier. Yet, many liners have holes that allow oils and fats to drip through, leaving you with a mess. I like the $20 Wavelu Air Fryer Silicone Pot because it doesn't have holes and the pot contains the oils, so you don't have to clean the air fryer basket and plate.

I was able to test this liner; initially, I was concerned that the food would hold onto its fat and that the silicone pot would hinder even cooking. However, the Wavelu features a silicone grill and slopes to the peripheries of the pot so oils drain to the sides. Plus, in my tests, food cooked just as evenly and quickly with the BPA-free silicone pot as without.

The Wavelu comes in two sizes: large, for air fryers between 3 and 5 quarts, and extra large, for units over 5.3 quarts. Lastly, I liked the handles that stick up enough to easily grab them without oven mitts.

Best for low-fat cooking: Lotteli Kitchen Silicone Air Fryer Liners

Pros: Available in multiple sizes and shapes, keeps debris away from crisper plate

Cons: Perforations allows oil to collect in basket

The Lotteli Kitchen Reusable Silicone Air Fryer Liners are what Erb uses. They come in a $12 three-pack that includes a refrigerator magnet listing air fryer cooking times. The liners are flat, perforated pieces of BPA-free silicone that allow for oil drainage and airflow for even heating. The liners come in five sizes to fit an array of air fryers, including round, square, and rectangular baskets.

One downfall of flat, perforated air fryer liners is oils go through the liner and collect in the basket, thus requiring you to clean it. Consequently, the main benefit is you won't end up with debris caked onto the crisper plate, which can be even harder to clean with its many narrow openings.

Best flat: Infraovens Air Fryer Liners

Pros: Available in multiple sizes, low-profile lip keeps the basket and crisper clean

Cons: Hard to remove the liner when its hot

The Infraovens Air Fryer Liners set comes with three mats: a flat black grilling mat, a black mesh mat, and a red mat with raised cylinders. The red is ideal for air fryers since it has a low-profile lip that keeps grease from escaping and making a mess while allowing air to flow around the food.

The low-profile design makes it hard to remove the liner when it's hot, so your best bet is to simply remove the food. You can get a set in five sizes ranging from 6.5 inches to 10 inches square and priced from $10 to $15.

Best for easy removal: SmarTake Air Fryer Silicone Pot

Pros: Comes with mini silicone mitts, structure keeps grease and oils separate from the food and basket

Cons: Only available in one shape

The SmarTake Air Fryer Silicone Pot is like a silicone baking dish for your air fryer. It's similar to our top pick, the Wavelu silicone pot, only it's square and comes with mini silicone mitts to make removing it from the basket effortless.

The high sides keep grease and oils from escaping into the basket, and the raised lines on the bottom of the pot keep the oils separate from your food and promote airflow. The $20 SmarTake comes in three colors (gray, red, and faded red) and two sizes (8.1 inches and 8.7 inches square).

Best for compact air fryers: Simple Lyfe Air Fryer Silicone Pot

Pros: Surface ridges allow grease to drain and even airflow

Cons: Only available in one shape

The design of the $18 Simple Lyfe Air Fryer Silicone Pot is pretty similar to that of our other silicone pot picks. The difference is it comes in a small 6.3-inch-diameter size that works well in compact air fryers between 2 and 2.6 quarts in size, making it ideal for our favorite small air fryer , the Dash Compact Air Fryer .

The BPA-free Simple Lyfe silicone pot is dishwasher safe and, like the other silicone products in our guide, can handle temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It also features surface ridges and an elevated, sloping center on the base to let grease drain and promote airflow.

Best silicone baking cups: OXO Good Grips Silicone Baking Cups

Pros: Can be used for baking muffins and egg bites, side tabs make them easy to remove

Cons: Can't be filled all the way, ingredients can overflow

Silicone baking cups are useful in any kitchen, whether or not you have an air fryer. I like the OXO Good Grips Silicone Baking Cups because they have little tabs on the sides, making them easier to remove from an air fryer without burning myself or disturbing the contents. Plus, at $12 for a dozen, they're quite affordable.

I like to use the OXO baking cups to make egg bites for breakfast. If you do this, don't fill the cup more than half way since the contents will expand as they heat. In my testing, I found you may want to put a separate liner underneath in case some of the ingredients spill from the cups. I liked how easily the cups released the egg bites, and the clean-up was a snap.