Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Weather service to assess Hopkins County damage; no other North Texas tornadoes confirmed

By Harriet Ramos,

6 days ago

A team from the National Weather Service will assess storm damage Friday in Hopkins County, east of Dallas, officials said.

Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth , said there was a confirmed tornado Thursday night in Hopkins County and the team will assess the path and intensity of the storm in the town of Pickton, where there were reports of damaged homes and trees.

NWS officials were not planning to send out any other teams, Huckaby said.

Huckaby said the Hopkins County tornado was the only one he could confirm. A tornado has not been confirmed in Weatherford and the weather service didn’t plan to send its staff to the area to assess damage, he said.

NWS meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said he believes the damage in Weatherford was caused by straight line winds.

Large trees and power lines were knocked down in Weatherford, the roof of City Hall was damaged, and residents were displaced from two apartment complexes. Debris in the roads and minor damages at some schools caused Weatherford ISD to cancel classes on Friday.

Huckaby said high winds between 70-80 mph were recorded Thursday evening across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but overall the damage from the storm was not as bad as it could have been.

“We fared pretty well, all things considered,” Huckaby said.

Damage to roofs and fences was reported at homes and businesses across the region. The high winds uprooted trees and damaged electrical equipment, leading to more than 270,000 power outages in the region Thursday night .

Some homes under construction were damaged by a storm Thursday, March 2, 2023, in North Richland Hills. North Richland Hills police

Oncor technicians were still working to restore power to affected areas Friday. As of 10:45 a.m. there were more than 2,500 outages affecting nearly 48,000 customers across the utility company’s service area.

Over 14,500 customers were still without power in Tarrant County at 3:30 p.m. Friday, and more than 11,000 in Dallas County.

In Fort Worth, MedStar confirmed an 18-wheeler was involved in a rollover accident, as were two other vehicles. Four people were taken to hospitals because of storm-related crashes, of which there were 21 reported.

With wind speeds surpassing 70 mph, warning sirens in Fort Worth were sounded around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

A Fort Worth air-filter supplier business suffered roofing and water damage, according to Jim Rosenthal, CEO of Tex-Air Filter Manufacturing Co., at 5757 E Rosedale St.

Roofing materials on two of the three buildings at the business were “completely taken off,” Rosenthal told the Star-Telegram. A warehouse was also damaged. The company released staff by 5:15 p.m. Thursday in response to the storm and they were able to return to the office by 9 a.m. Friday.

An apartment complex in Hurst — Hunter Chase near Precinct Line Road and Highway 183 — had roof damage and broken windows, according to a report made to the National Weather Service. About two dozen residents of the apartments were displaced and were being assisted by the Red Cross, KDFW-TV reported.

“Out of nowhere it hit and the whole building started shaking,” apartment resident Michael Roberts told KDFW. “Then we realized it’s the roof of the whole building upstairs and you hear the water dripping. It got crazy, almost picked up the truck out back.”

Roberts said water damaged his ceiling and walls.

JD’s Hamburgers on Camp Bowie West Boulevard in far west Fort Worth will be closed until at least Monday after losing “a good portion” of its roof and roof sign, owner Gigi Howell posted on Facebook.

In White Settlement, Police Chief Christopher Cook tweeted about wind damage including a tree uprooted and leaning into utility pole lines, fences down in some neighborhoods, and major roof damage to a business in the 1500 block of South Cherry.

In North Richland Hills, emergency dispatchers answered over 400 calls in three hours, police said in a news release.

Officials noted widespread damage including large trees uprooted and power outages across North Richland Hills, as well as damage to some homes that were under construction.

In Denton County, a partial building collapse was reported at a shopping center at West El Dorado Parkway and South Park Drive in Little Elm. WFAA-TV reported that part of La Azteca Meat Market collapsed onto cars in front of the store but no injuries were reported.

Storm Reports

This map contains continuously updated storm reports and damage from the National Weather Service for the past 48 hours. Reports include tornado, wind storm and hail storm reports. The map also includes tornado reports for the past week and recent rainfall accumulations. Sources: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Esri.

Warmer temperatures are forecast this weekend through early next week, with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

That warmup will be followed by another cold front midweek. The front, along with an upper level disturbance, will bring a chance of rain for the midweek period, followed by cooler weather for the second half of the week. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible but severe weather isn’t likely, according to the weather service.

Star-Telegram staff writers James Hartley and Nicole Lopez contributed to this report.

